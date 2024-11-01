Minooka football vs. Taft Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Minooka faces Chicago Taft in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Minooka vs. Chicago Taft kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Taft

Minooka-Taft preview

About the Indians: Minooka has anchored most of its efforts around its defense, and for the most part has been able to answer the bell in that cause. It did scuffle a bit breaking free from Bolingbrook in Week 9, and aside from the Week 8 major hiccup in a lopsided loss to conference champion Oswego, that defense typically doesn’t give up much ground. Minooka’s offense has been a bit inconsistent at times, although QB Zane Caves has had a strong season. The hope is the defense can keep an opponent in check well enough to not put heavy expectations on offensive production.

About the Eagles: Taft has been slowly building into one of the better teams in the Chicago Public League and made some progress from last year when it snuck into the postseason before losing to Lincoln-Way East in the opening round. The Eagles do have some experience on offense with RB Stephen Carrera and QB Logan Roman, while Diesel McFadden provides value on both sides of the ball – running back on offense and defensive line and linebacker on defense.

FND pick: Minooka

Live updates