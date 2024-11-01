Marengo football vs. Dixon Class 4A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Marengo faces Dixon in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 4A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Marengo vs. Dixon kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Dixon High School

Marengo-Dixon preview

About the Indians: Marengo beat Sandwich 28-14 Friday to earn its fifth win of the season. Senior QB David Lopez had another huge game, rushing 15 times for 160 yards and completing 13-of-19 passes for 154 yards and two TDs. … The Indians went 2-2 over their final four games, losing to Johnsburg 34-7 and Richmond-Burton 35-21. Marengo last went to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 – both times dropping their first-round playoff game.

About the Dukes: This is their 10th straight year of making the playoffs. They wrapped up their second straight regular season with only one loss, a 29-28 defeat to defending Class 3A state champion and undefeated Byron in Week 8 to decide the Big Northern Conference champion. They have scored at least 28 points in every game this season and averaged 49.3. Their best win was a 40-14 road victory over Johnston City (8-1) in Week 7. They also beat Stillman Valley (5-4), Oregon (5-4), Genoa-Kingston (5-4) and Rockford Lutheran (6-3). Dixon set a school single-game scoring record in a 71-6 win over North Boone (4-5). They are led by senior QB and son of the coach, Cullen Shaner, who has thrown for 1,550 yards and 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions. His 445 rushing yards are second on the team to Landon Knigge’s 876. Knigge ran for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-13 win over Rockford Lutheran. Dixon’s leading receiver is Eli Davidson (536 yards and 11 touchdowns on 37 catches), who also has 86 tackles (36 solo), two interceptions, six tackles for a loss and a touchdown on defense.

FND pick: Dixon

Live updates