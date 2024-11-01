Lincoln-Way West football vs. Pekin Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lincoln-Way West faces Pekin in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs Friday Night Drive editor Steve Soucie will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lincoln-Way West vs. Pekin kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Pekin

Lincoln-Way West-Pekin preview

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West brought the hammer down in its season finale against Bradley-Bourbonnais, a team that entered with a 7-1 record. The comfortable win was a welcome relief from some of the nail-biters the Warriors have found themselves in. Lincoln-Way West’s three losses have been by six points or less, and they also have a double-overtime victory. QB Chase Hetfleisch closed the season with an efficient effort, completing 19 of 23 passes for 252 yards and five touchdowns. The Warriors have shown the capability of being a quick-strike offense when they need to, an asset that could come in handy in the postseason.

About the Dragons: Pekin tore through the second half of its season after a shaky start that featured four consecutive playoff-bound programs. But since splitting those four games, Pekin has been on a roll, particularly on offense. The Dragons capped the regular season with a 62-point effort, the fourth consecutive time the Dragons have posted 40-plus points. Super sophomore RB Dylan Anderson is a game breaker for the Dragons, and QB Brogan Benassi is capable of moving Pekin down the field vertically, as well.

FND pick: Lincoln-Way West

Live updates