Johnsburg football vs. Coal City Class 4A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Johnsburg faces Coal City in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 4A IHSA football playoffs Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Johnsburg vs. Coal City kickoff: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Coal City High School

Johnsburg-Coal City preview

About the Skyhawks: Johnsburg had a solid second half to the season after seeing its record dip to 2-3. Even in losses, the Skyhawks still consistently put points on the board with an offense guided by QB Carter Block, who has thrown for over 1,500 yards, and using numerous wide receivers to keep opposing defenses off balance. Johnsburg closed the regular season on a four-game winning streak and outscored opponents 153-28 during that stretch.

About the Coalers: Coal City notched its fourth shutout of the season by toppling Manteno to close the regular season. Other than its two setbacks against Morris and Wilmington, Coal City has displayed complete dominance of anything set in its path, outscoring opponents 364-25 in its seven wins. The Coalers hope to use the blueprint of that outstanding defense coupled with a bruising running game spearheaded by RB Landin Benson.

FND pick: Coal City

Live updates