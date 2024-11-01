Edwardsville football vs. York Class 8A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

York’s Fintan Helm catches the ball for a first down while being defended by Lyons Township's Travis Stamm (2) at York High School in Elmhurst. (David Toney for Shaw Local News Network/David Toney)

Edwardsville faces York in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 8A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive correspondent Scott Schmid will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Edwardsville vs. York kickoff: 6 p.m. Friday

Where: York High School

Edwardsville-York preview

About Edwardsville: The Tigers finished second to East St. Louis in the Southwestern Conference, pushing the Flyers in a 14-7 Week 8 loss. This is a rematch of last year’s Class 8A quarterfinal won by York 36-29. The Tigers have made 13 consecutive playoff appearances. Edwardsville’s other losses were to Lawrence Central (Ind.) in Week 2 and to DeSmet Jesuit (Mo.) in Week 9. Five of Edwardsville’s nine games came against teams with winning records. Senior defensive lineman Iose Epenesa, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound Iowa recruit, is the No. 1 prospect in Illinois’ Class of 2025 by 247Sports. Edwardsville has reached at least the quarterfinals of the playoffs six times since 2012 and has not missed the playoffs since 2010. First-year coach Kelsey Pickering was previously the defensive coordinator and associate head coach for 15 seasons.

About York: The Dukes, who reached the Class 8A semifinals the last two seasons, are back in the playoffs for the fourth straight season under first-year coach and former defensive coordinator Don Gelsomino. It’s York’s best sustained playoff run since making five consecutive appearances from 2004-08. York started the season 5-0 before losses to Downers Grove North and Lyons in which its offense managed a combined 21 points (as opposed to 266 in its six wins). Notre Dame recruit Joe Reiff, a senior two-way lineman, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2025. Bruno Massel is a dual-threat quarterback with track speed and Jimmy Conners is a two-way standout at linebacker and running back.

Advancement: Winner faces the winner of No. 30 Waubonsie Valley (5-4) at No. 3 Oswego (9-0).

FND Pick: Edwardsville

Live updates