Bradley-Bourbonnais football vs. Jacobs Class 7A playoffs score, news, our pick, live coverage

Bradley-Bourbonnais faces Jacobs in Round 1 of the 2024 Class 7A IHSA football playoffs. Friday Night Drive reporter Joe Augilar will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs. Jacobs kickoff: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Jacobs High School

Bradley-Bourbonnais-Jacobs preview

About the Boilermakers: Bradley-Bourbonnais ended the season with a 51-7 loss to Lincoln-Way West (6-3). It was the most points the Boilermakers allowed this season, coming off a 42-39 win over a one-win DeKalb team. Bradley finished second in the Southwest Valley Green to Lincoln-Way Central. The Boilermakers averaged 31.9 points a game and allowed 22.9. … Bradley-Bourbonnais is in the postseason for the third year in a row and 15th time since 2000. The Boilermakers advanced to the Class 7A state semifinals in 2015. Bradley reached the second round of the playoffs last year, beating St. Charles North before losing to Normal Community.

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs is back in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season and will carry a five-game winning streak into the postseason. After a 2-2 start, the Eagles won their final five games by a combined score of 180-68. They beat Crystal Lake South 41-7 in Week 9 to finish in a three-way tie for second place in the FVC behind undefeated Cary-Grove. Jacobs lost its first-round game last season to Brother Rice 27-0. … Jacobs has been to the postseason 13 times since 2004.

Winner plays: No. 1 Whitney Young (9-0) or No. 32 Chicago Kenwood (4-5)

FND pick: Jacobs

Live updates