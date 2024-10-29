Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2024 season is here.
After 2,542 people voted, tallying 3,846 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week.
Team of the Week MVP: Luke Jezyk, Montini, Offensive Lineman
Team of the Week: Week 9, 2024
Quarterback
Gino Ferrari, St. Bede
13 of 20 for 175 yards, 3 TDs passing, 45 yards, 2 TDs rushing in 38-28 win over Ottawa
Isaiah Weibel, Streator
Completed 17-of-40 passes for 261 yards and two TDs in loss at Wilmington
Braelan Creighton, Woodstock North
Entered in third quarter and led game-winning drive, scored 12-yard TD run in 8-7 win over Woodstock
Running Back
Robert Munaco, Lake Park
3 carries for 192 yards, 2 touchdowns as well as 62 reception yards in win over Wheaton North
Kayden Smith, Downers Grove South
14 carries, 90 yards, 2 TDs against Addison Trail
Chris Miller, Lockport
Got first carries of season and ran for 290 yards and five TDs in Porters’ victory
Receiver
Landon Zellers, La Salle-Peru
Had 98 receiving yards, TD against O’Fallon
Parker Mandelky, Marengo
5 catches, 87 yards and a TD in 28-14 win over Sandwich
Phillip Gray, St. Bede
9 receptions for 86 yards, 2 TDs, recovered fumble on kickoff in 38-28 win over Ottawa
Offensive Line
Luke Jezyk, Montini
Anchored middle of line for Montini offense that gained 367 yards
Jaxon Kozak, St. Bede
Helped Bruins rack up 417 yards (242 rushing, 175 passing) in 38-28 win over Ottawa
Defensive Line
Nicky Castaldo, Montini
8 tackles, forced fumble
Ethan Keicher, Sycamore
Cahokia couldn’t get much going on the ground aside from one big run, and Keicher was leading the charge on the defensive line with a TFL
Everett Flannery, Woodstock
6 tackles in 8-7 loss to Woodstock North
Linebacker
Grady Gillan, St. Bede
14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss in 38-28 win over Ottawa
Mateo Barrett, Montini
9 tackles, pass breakup
Mikey Claycombe, Oswego
2 sacks, forced fumble in 23-7 win over Oswego East
Damarrion Belue, DeKalb
Had a monster game with 11 tackles, four for a loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass-breakup in a 41-0 win over Stagg
Defensive Back
Isaac Alexander, Montini
2 interceptions, pass breakup, 5 tackles
Carter York, Sycamore
Had an interception and was part of a Sycamore secondary that stymied a usually potent Cahokia passing offense
Parker Auxier, Burlington Central
INT, 2 fumble recoveries in 31-7 win over Huntley
Josh Kahley, Batavia
11 tackles, one pass defended and caused a fumble in win over Glenbard North