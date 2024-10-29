Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2024 season

Montini offensive lineman Luke Jezyk is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 9 of the 2024 season (Shaw Local News Network)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 9 of the 2024 season is here.

After 2,542 people voted, tallying 3,846 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week.

Team of the Week MVP: Luke Jezyk, Montini, Offensive Lineman

Team of the Week: Week 9, 2024

Quarterback

Gino Ferrari, St. Bede

13 of 20 for 175 yards, 3 TDs passing, 45 yards, 2 TDs rushing in 38-28 win over Ottawa

Isaiah Weibel, Streator

Completed 17-of-40 passes for 261 yards and two TDs in loss at Wilmington

Braelan Creighton, Woodstock North

Entered in third quarter and led game-winning drive, scored 12-yard TD run in 8-7 win over Woodstock

Running Back

Robert Munaco, Lake Park

3 carries for 192 yards, 2 touchdowns as well as 62 reception yards in win over Wheaton North

Kayden Smith, Downers Grove South

14 carries, 90 yards, 2 TDs against Addison Trail

Chris Miller, Lockport

Got first carries of season and ran for 290 yards and five TDs in Porters’ victory

Receiver

Landon Zellers, La Salle-Peru

Had 98 receiving yards, TD against O’Fallon

Parker Mandelky, Marengo

5 catches, 87 yards and a TD in 28-14 win over Sandwich

Phillip Gray, St. Bede

9 receptions for 86 yards, 2 TDs, recovered fumble on kickoff in 38-28 win over Ottawa

Offensive Line

Luke Jezyk, Montini

Anchored middle of line for Montini offense that gained 367 yards

Jaxon Kozak, St. Bede

Helped Bruins rack up 417 yards (242 rushing, 175 passing) in 38-28 win over Ottawa

Defensive Line

Nicky Castaldo, Montini

8 tackles, forced fumble

Ethan Keicher, Sycamore

Cahokia couldn’t get much going on the ground aside from one big run, and Keicher was leading the charge on the defensive line with a TFL

Everett Flannery, Woodstock

6 tackles in 8-7 loss to Woodstock North

Linebacker

Grady Gillan, St. Bede

14 tackles, 2 tackles for loss in 38-28 win over Ottawa

Mateo Barrett, Montini

9 tackles, pass breakup

Mikey Claycombe, Oswego

2 sacks, forced fumble in 23-7 win over Oswego East

Damarrion Belue, DeKalb

Had a monster game with 11 tackles, four for a loss, 2.5 sacks and a pass-breakup in a 41-0 win over Stagg

Defensive Back

Isaac Alexander, Montini

2 interceptions, pass breakup, 5 tackles

Carter York, Sycamore

Had an interception and was part of a Sycamore secondary that stymied a usually potent Cahokia passing offense

Parker Auxier, Burlington Central

INT, 2 fumble recoveries in 31-7 win over Huntley

Josh Kahley, Batavia

11 tackles, one pass defended and caused a fumble in win over Glenbard North