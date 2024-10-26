Marengo goes to ‘go-to guy’ David Lopez in KRC win against Sandwich

Marengo's quarterback David Lopez (1) runs the ball for a 74-yard touchdown during the game on Friday Oct. 25, 2024, while traveling to take on Sandwich High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

SANDWICH – Marengo’s David Lopez has been the go-to-guy all season. On Friday, with its playoff hopes hanging in the balance, Marengo turned to its senior quarterback once again.

With the game on the line on fourth-and-5, Marengo had a seven-point lead with the ball at Sandwich’s 22-yard line. With a minute left, Lopez took the snap and looked to his left, where he found Parker Mandelky on a designed screen. Mandelky turned upfield and carried it 22 yards to the end zone to give Marengo a two-possession lead with less than a minute left.

The touchdown gave Marengo its fifth win and was the exclamation point on Lopez’s career game. The senior quarterback finished the night with 314 all-purpose yards to lead Marengo past Sandwich 28-14 in Kishwaukee River Conference action.

“This is the best game I’ve ever played by far,” Lopez said. “We knew we had to come out and do something to be playoff eligible.”

Lopez and Marengo (5-4, 4-3 KRC) came out swinging. On the second play from scrimmage, Lopez called his own number and scampered down the sideline for a 74-yard touchdown.

“We drew that play up this week,” Lopez said. “We knew it was going to be a special one knowing the defense they were running. It was me versus one other kid and I beat him.”

On the night, Lopez rushed for 160 yards on 15 carries.

Sandwich's Simeion Harris, right, prepares to catch the ball as teammate Cole Leeper (5) tries to defend the one-handed catch by Marengo's Parker Mandelky (4) thrown by his Quarterback and teammate David Lopez during the game on Friday Oct 25, 2024, held at Sandwich High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Sandwich (5-4, 5-2) responded with an eight-play, 66-yard drive, propelled by a 19-yard rush from Nick Michalek and a 16-yard rush from Simeion Harris. The drive was ultimately finished by David Gomez, who scored from 7 yards out.

“We’ve leaned heavily on our offense this year,” Sandwich coach Kris Cassie said. “Great drive ties the game up, and then it was a battle back and forth.”

After showing off his legs on the first drive, Lopez started burning Sandwich through the air on Marengo’s second drive. Lopez threw for 48 yards on the drive and was 3 for 3, including the 16-yard touchdown pass to Allen Bergbreiter that finished the series.

“He’s been such a baller all year for us,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said. “This time of year, we knew Sandwich was going to be hard to block upfront.”

Lopez connected with six different receivers on the night, but no connection was stronger than the one that existed between Lopez and Mandelky.

Mandelky hauled in five passes for 87 yards and a touchdown and had some unreal catches on plays that went awry for Marengo.

“They got in a couple scramble drills and they’re really good at it,” Forsythe said of the duo. “They stepped up and made some plays.”

Lopez was 13 of 19 through the air for 154 yards and two touchdowns.

Sandwich was able to get the game tied at 14 in the third quarter after a lengthy 13-play, 57-yard drive that ate up 7:41 of clock. Michalek finished the drive with a 6-yard TD run.

“He’s a playmaker,” Cassie said. “You put the ball in his hands and he makes plays.”

Michalek ran for 80 yards on 14 carries.

Marengo got the score back, responding with a grueling drive of its own. Lopez and the Marengo offense drove 63-yards on 13-plays. Junior running back Gavin Baros punched it in from 8 yards out.

Sandwich was unable to respond and was forced to punt near midfield. With seven minutes left in the game, Marengo started to kill the clock.

Marengo embarked on what would end up being the game clinching 74-yard drive with 7:04 left in the fourth. Lopez found Mandelky for a 22-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left in the contest, leaving Sandwich with no time to muster a comeback.

“We got the ball back and knew we had to play keep away,” Forsythe said. “Getting a first down and then keeping the ball in David Lopez’s hands was key.”

Sandwich and Marengo are now in the same boat. Both teams sit at 5-4 and have to play the waiting game for the postseason.

Cassie thinks his team is in a good spot.

“We feel pretty good about things,” Cassie said. “But you never know.”

Marengo, who also awaits its fate tomorrow night, has a message if its name is called.

“Never back down,” Lopez said at the prospect of playing a top seed. “Never back down from any opponent no matter what their size is, no matter anything.”