2024 Bureau County area first-round playoff pairings

Princeton's Ace Christiansen gets a block from teammate Anthony Vujanov in Friday's game at Prophetstown. The Tigers won 61-14. (Mike Vaughn)

The 2024 playoffs kick off this weekend. Here’s a look at pairings for area teams:

Class 1A

No. 9 Rockford Lutheran (6-3) at No. 8 Annawan-Wethersfield (6-3), 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 13 Ottawa Marquette (5-4) at No. 4 Rushville-Industry (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday

No. 12 Galena (5-4) at No. 5 Stark County (8-1), 2 p.m., Saturday

No. 11 Chicago Hope Academy (5-4) at No. 6 Newman (7-2), 1 p.m., Saturday

Class 2A

No. 9 Lanark-Eastland (7-2) at No. 8 Rockridge (7-2), 2 p.m., Saturday

No. 15 Erie-Prophetstown (5-4) at No. 2 Bismarck-Henning (9-0), 2 p.m., Saturday

No. 10 El Paso-Gridley (6-3) at No. 7 Seneca (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday

Class 3A

No. 13 Oregon (5-4) at No. 4 Princeton (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday

No. 16 Fairbury Prairie Central (5-4) at No. 1 Byron (9-0), 7 p.m., Friday

No. 11 Paxton-Buckley-Loda (6-3) at No. 6 Monmouth-Roseville (8-1), 4 p.m., Saturday

Class 4A

No. 16 Geneseo (5-4) at #1 Chicago Sullivan (9-0), 1 p.m., Saturday

No. 14 Marengo (5-4) at No. 3 Dixon (8-1), 7 p.m., Friday

8-MAN

No. 13 West Central (6-3) at No. 4 Amboy co-op (8-1), 1 p.m., Saturday