2024 IHSA football playoff pairings: First-round information for Sauk Valley area teams

Here are the first-round matchups for each Sauk Valley area team in the 11-man playoffs. Dates and times will be updated when confirmed.

Class 5A

No. 13 Sterling (5-4) at No. 4 St. Francis (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Sterling Golden Warriors: They entered the season with a young team, especially in the trenches, and managed to make the playoffs for the 10th straight year. Sterling is coming off a 45-31 loss to Moline (7-2) on Friday. Two of its other three losses came to playoff teams in Metamora (6-3) in Week 1, 28-9, and Quincy (9-0), 63-6, in Week 7. They lost 17-0 to Niles Notre Dame in Week 2. Sterling beat one playoff team this season in Geneseo (5-4), a 13-6 victory in Week 6. The Golden Warriors made the playoffs at 4-5 last season, beating No. 1 seed Chicago Payton 50-0 as a No. 16 seed before losing in the second round. They are led by senior quarterback Drew Nettleton, who has thrown for 1,406 yards (61.3 % completion rate) and 12 touchdowns to five interceptions. Leading slot receiver/cornerback/punt returner Kaedon Phillips has had a highlight-filled senior campaign, tallying 576 yards and eight touchdowns on 39 catches this season. Phillips had two punt return touchdowns and a rushing score in a 27-26 win over United Township (4-5) this season.

About the St. Francis Spartans: After back-to-back semifinal appearances, the Spartans are back in the playoffs with a younger lineup this season. The team has now reached the postseason for six straight seasons. St. Francis was ranked No. 5 in the latest AP poll. The Spartans have been battle-tested with a tough CCL/ESCC schedule. They earned wins over 8A No. 6 iLoyola in Week 3, 4A No. 8 DePaul Prep and 5A No. 1 Nazareth and dropped games to 7A No. 6 St. Rita, receiving votes in 5A Providence. St. Francis’ offense features plenty of potent weapons. It is highlighted by junior quarterback Brady Palmer, senior running back Ty Ransom, senior wide receiver and Illinois State commit Ian Willis, junior wideout Zach Washington and junior tight end Gavin Mueller. Senior defensive back Seth Valeri is one of the Spartans’ top defensive players. The Spartans earned a share of the Green title with their win over Nazareth on Friday.

Class 4A

No. 14 Marengo (5-4) at No. 3 Dixon (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marengo Indians: Marengo beat Sandwich 28-14 Friday to earn its fifth win of the season. The Indians went 2-2 over their final four games, losing to Johnsburg 34-7 and Richmond-Burton 35-21. Marengo last went to the postseason in 2021 and 2022 – both times dropping its first-round game.

About the Dixon Dukes: This is their 10th straight year of making the playoffs. They wrapped up their second straight regular season with only one loss, a 29-28 defeat to defending Class 3A state champion and undefeated Byron in Week 8 to decide the Big Northern Conference champion. They have scored at least 28 points in every game this season and averaged 49.3. Their best win was a 40-14 road victory over Johnston City (8-1) in Week 7. They also beat Stillman Valley (5-4), Oregon (5-4), Genoa-Kingston (5-4) and Rockford Lutheran (6-3). Dixon set a school single-game scoring record in a 71-6 win over North Boone (4-5). They are led by senior quarterback and son of the coach, Cullen Shaner, who has thrown for 1,550 yards and 24 touchdowns with only three interceptions. His 445 rushing yards are second on the team to Landon Knigge’s 876. Knigge ran for 335 yards and four touchdowns in a 56-13 win over Rockford Lutheran. Dixon’s leading receiver is Eli Davidson (536 yards and 11 touchdowns on 37 catches), who also has 86 tackles (36 solo), two interceptions, six tackles for a loss and a touchdown on defense.

Class 3A

No. 13 Oregon (5-4) at No. 4 Princeton (8-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Oregon Hawks: They rolled to a 57-14 victory over Athens on Friday - their third win in the last four games - to earn their fifth win and a second consecutive playoff berth. Oregon is in the postseason for back-to-back years for the first time since 2013-14. The Hawks lost 34-0 to Durand-Pecatonica in the first round of the 3A playoffs last fall. Oregon plays in the Big Northern Conference, which had six of its nine teams qualify for the playoffs. The Hawks beat a pair of 5-4 playoff teams in Genoa-Kingston (3-0) and Stillman Valley (21-13) and lost to three playoff teams in 9-0 Byron (49-7), 8-1 Dixon (35-0) and 6-3 Rockford Lutheran (24-0).

About the Princeton Tigers: They will be playing at home to start the playoffs for the fifth postseason in a row. Princeton is 7-4 in home playoff games in five playoff appearances under coach Ryan Pearson. The Tigers have advanced to the quarterfinals or deeper in four straight playoffs and are 5-0 in first-round games under Pearson. Princeton has won four games in a row by a combined score of 216-48 since losing to Monmouth-Roseville, which snapped the Tigers’ streak of six straight Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division titles. The Tigers are 4-1 against playoff teams this season with wins over 7-2 Newman (28-14), 7-2 Rockridge (27-18), 5-4 Kewanee (44-15) and 5-4 Erie-Prophetstown (5-4) and a loss to the 8-1 Titans (31-3).

Class 2A

No. 9 Eastland-Pearl City (7-2) at No. 8 Rockridge (7-2)

When: TBD

About the E-PC Wildcatz: They are playoff bound after going 3-6 last season. Their only regular season losses came to the top two teams in the NUIC, falling 36-8 to Durand-Pecatonica (8-1) and 35-18 to Lena-Winslow (9-0). They beat Dakota 42-12 in the final game of the regular season as Brecken Hayden led the run-heavy offense with 103 yards and two touchdowns on 10 carries.

About the Rockridge Rockets: They are on a four-game winning streak, including a 28-18 win over Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) in Week 8. They closed the regular season with a 48-10 win over Hall-Putnam County. Their only losses came 27-18 to Princeton (8-1) in Week 2 and 15-7 to Newman (7-2) in Week 5.

No. 15 Erie-Prophetstown (5-4) at No. 2 Bismarck-Henning (9-0)

When: TBD

About the E-P Panthers: They are playoff bound after going 3-6 last season. They beat Mendota (0-9) 37-7 to get their fifth win a week after beating Orion (2-7) 32-28. They beat one team that finished with a winning record, topping Kewanee 13-6 in Week 1. They fell 41-13 to Newman (7-2), 41-0 to Rockridge (7-2) and 61-14 to Princeton (8-1) to close the regular season.

About the B-H Blue Devils: They are champions of the Vermilion Valley and averaged 43 points per contest after scoring 21 points or more in every game. They allowed 14 points or fewer in six games. They lost 28-23 in the first round last year to Farmington as a No. 11 seed.

Class 1A

No. 11 Hope Academy (5-4) at No. 6 Newman Central Catholic (7-2)

When: TBD

About the Hope Academy Eagles: They went 5-2 in the Chicagoland Christian Conference and are on a four-game winning streak, including a 43-0 shutout of Christ the King to finish the regular season. Their best win was over Aurora Christian (5-4) 22-9. They went 11-2 last season, losing to Lena-Winslow in the semifinals.

About the Newman Comets: This is their 23rd straight playoff appearance and third under coach Mike LeMay. Winners of the Three Rivers Rock, they were riding a seven-game winning streak before falling 21-0 to Monmouth-Roseville (8-1) on Friday. Their only other loss was a 28-14 setback to Princeton (8-1) in Week 1. Their best wins are over Rockridge (7-2) 15-7, E-P (5-4) 41-13 and Kewanee (5-4) 34-14. They also have wins over two four-win teams in Mercer County and Riverdale, both by double digits. Newman entered Week 9 with four tailbacks with over 200 yards, led by Briar Ivey’s 532 yards and seven touchdowns on 81 carries (6.6 average).