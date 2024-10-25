West Hancock football vs. Bureau Valley score, news, our pick, live coverage

The Bureau Valley Storm take the field Friday night for their home and conference opener against the Lewistown-Valley-Cuba Miners. (Photo provided by Jason Stabler)

West Hancock faces Bureau Valley in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

West Hancock vs. Bureau Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau Valley High School

West Hancock-Bureau Valley preview

About the Titans: West Hancock has won just two games the last two years, The Titans beat the LVC co-op 42-8 in Week 6 for their only win this year, two weeks after the Storm beat the Indians 46-16. They have been outscored 410-234 in their first eight games.

About the Storm: The Storm hoped to make this game the final step on punching their ticket to the playoffs. While there may be a few 4-5 teams make the playoffs, BV will likely not have enough playoff points (3A opponents wins) to get in. Even still, the Storm will want to snap a three-game losing streak to carry some momentum into the postseason. The Storm beat West Hancock 28-0 in the 2006 3A quarterfinals at Hamilton, their only meeting.

FND Pick: BV

Postgame analysis:

