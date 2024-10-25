October 25, 2024
West Hancock football vs. Bureau Valley score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Shaw Local News Network
The Bureau Valley Storm take the field Friday night for their home and conference opener against the Lewistown-Valley-Cuba Miners.

The Bureau Valley Storm take the field Friday night for their home and conference opener against the Lewistown-Valley-Cuba Miners. (Photo provided by Jason Stabler)

West Hancock faces Bureau Valley in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Jared Bell will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

West Hancock vs. Bureau Valley kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Bureau Valley High School

West Hancock-Bureau Valley preview

About the Titans: West Hancock has won just two games the last two years, The Titans beat the LVC co-op 42-8 in Week 6 for their only win this year, two weeks after the Storm beat the Indians 46-16. They have been outscored 410-234 in their first eight games.

About the Storm: The Storm hoped to make this game the final step on punching their ticket to the playoffs. While there may be a few 4-5 teams make the playoffs, BV will likely not have enough playoff points (3A opponents wins) to get in. Even still, the Storm will want to snap a three-game losing streak to carry some momentum into the postseason. The Storm beat West Hancock 28-0 in the 2006 3A quarterfinals at Hamilton, their only meeting.

FND Pick: BV

Postgame analysis:

Live updates