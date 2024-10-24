BCR 2024 Week 9 preview capsules

BCR GAME OF THE WEEK

Princeton (7-1) at Erie-Prophetstown (5-3)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Prophetstown

Last matchup: Princeton 49-7 (2019)

About the Panthers: The Panthers have won two straight to become playoff eligible and would like none better than to punch their ticket with an upset win over the Tigers. E-P has a 4-2 record against common opponents to Princeton with its losses to state-ranked Newman (41-0) and Rockridge (41-13) in Three Rivers Rock play. E-P seeks its first playoff berth since 2021.

About the Tigers: The Tigers put up 36 second-quarter points en route to a 57-20 win over Mercer County last week. Casey Etheridge rushed for 261 yards and three TDs in just the first half of play and holds two of the top-5 single games rushing all-time for PHS. The Tigers have now outscored their last three opponents 154-34 since slipping at Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5. That loss bumped the Tigers from the No. 3 spot in the AP Poll to No. 10. PHS looks to polish a high seed for its sixth-straight playoff appearance. The Tigers have won all five meetings with E-P since 2015, including all three road games at Prophetstown.

West Hancock (1-7, 1-5) at Bureau Valley (3-5, 2-4)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday.

Last matchup: BV 28-0 (2006 3A quarterfinals)

About the Titans: West Hancock has won just two games the last two years, The Titans beat the LVC co-op 42-8 in Week 6 for their only win this year, two weeks after the Storm beat the Indians 46-16. They have been outscored 410-234 in their first eight games.

About the Storm: The Storm hoped to make this game the final step on punching their ticket to the playoffs. While there may be a few 4-5 teams make the playoffs, BV will likely not have enough playoff points (3A opponents wins) to get in. Even still, the Storm will want to snap a three-game losing streak to carry some momentum into the postseason. The Storm beat West Hancock 28-0 in the 2006 3A quarterfinals at Hamilton, their only meeting.

Hall (2-6) at Rockridge (6-2)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, Edgington

Last matchup: Rockridge 56-21 (2021 spring season)

About the Red Devils: The Red Devils will head West fresh off a 35-32 win over playoff hopeful Riverdale, the second career win for first-year head coach Logan Larson. The Red Devils came up big, stopping the Rams on four conversion runs to secure the win. Aiden Redcliff led the charge offensively, rushing for 200 and four TDs on 31 attempts. Hall made the plays defensively when it needed to, stuffing four 2-point conversion run attempts. Hall leads the all-time series 13-6, winning the first 12 meetings from 1970-2009.

About the Rockets: Rockridge knocked off Class 3A No. 5 ranked Monmouth-Roseville 28-18 last week, handing the Titans their first loss of the season. Both of the Rockets’ losses have come to state-ranked teams - 27-18 to Class 3A No. 10 Princeton in Week 2 and 15-7 to Class 1A No. 9 Newman in Week 5. Princeton, which beat Hall 41-0 in week 6, has defeated both of those teams in the first two weeks. Rockridge has won three straight and six of the last seven meetings.

All-time series: Hall 13-6

Ottawa (1-7) at St. Bede (1-7)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday

Last matchup: Ottawa 21-6 (1980)

About the Pirates: The Pirates have struggled just like the Bruins, winners of just one game, a 34-7 Week 2 win over Streator. They have lost six straight games since, including two to longtime rival LaSalle-Peru, the first in Interstate 8 Conference play. The Pirates have been shutout three times, outscored 306-85 on the year. They lost to Rochelle 64-10 last week and to Morris 59-0 the week before. ... This is the first meeting between the Illinois Valley neighbors since Sept. 12, 1980. The Pirates own the all-time series record of 15-6-2, winning the last five games from 1976-80.

About the Bruins: The Bruins return home for the first time in four weeks, looking to end the season on a high note and snap a five-game losing streak. They held a 3-0 lead late in the first half at Bloomington Central Catholic last week on a strength of a Ryan Soliman field goal before falling 28-3. They have not won since a 61-0 Week 3 win at home over Walther Christian. This will be the first time in four years the Bruins will not make the playoffs and just the fourth time in coach Jim Eustice’s eight-year tenure, not including the 2020 COVID season, they will fail to qualify.

All-time series: Ottawa 15-6-2

Bushnell Prairie City (3-5) at Amboy-LaMoille (7-1)

Game time: 7 p.m. Friday, at the Harbor

Last matchup: A-L 58-22 (Week 4, 2024)

About the Spartans: Prairie City lost its next three games after falling to Amboy-LaMoille in Week 4, before rebounding to defeat winless Galva 52-24 last week. The Spartans have also defeated Peoria Heights and Sciota West Prairie.

About the Clippers: The Clippers are gearing up for another run at an 8-Man Association State Championship. They’ve only had one stumble this year, falling 34-22 to Ridgewood in Week 5. Since that loss, the Clippers have outscored their last three opponents 164-22. The Clippers are 6-1 against common opponents of Prairie City.

