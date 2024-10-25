October 25, 2024
Shaw Local
Illinois High School Football NewsPhoto GalleriesSubscribeAnalysisFeaturesPodcastNewsletterPhoto Store

Sterling football vs. Moline score, news, our pick, live coverage

By Drake Lansman
Sterling QB Drew Nettleton hands off to Cobey Shipma.. Action took place on Friday, October 18th, 2024 in Sterling.

Sterling QB Drew Nettleton hands off to Cobey Shipma. (Brian Hurley)

Sterling faces Moline in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Sterling vs. Moline kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Moline High School

Sterling-Moline preview

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling bounced back from a 63-6 road loss to No. 2 Quincy and surpassed last year’s win total with a 47-14 home victory over Rock Island. Sterling had over 300 yards of offense as Drew Nettleton threw three touchdown passes, two to Kaedon Phillips, helping to build a 37-7 halftime lead before a running clock was used in the second half.

About the Maroons: Moline has won four straight games and clinched a spot in the playoffs after last week’s 40-7 win over Galesburg. The Maroons lost 49-29 to Benet Academy in Week 2 and 43-21 to Quincy in Week 4. Elijah Warren’s 695 yards rushing are fourth in Big 6 play, and Marc Cary’s 682 are fifth. They lost last year’s Week 9 matchup 22-17 in OT to finish 3-5.

FND pick: Moline

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates