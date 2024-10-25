Sterling football vs. Moline score, news, our pick, live coverage

Sterling faces Moline in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Sterling vs. Moline kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Moline High School

About the Golden Warriors: Sterling bounced back from a 63-6 road loss to No. 2 Quincy and surpassed last year’s win total with a 47-14 home victory over Rock Island. Sterling had over 300 yards of offense as Drew Nettleton threw three touchdown passes, two to Kaedon Phillips, helping to build a 37-7 halftime lead before a running clock was used in the second half.

About the Maroons: Moline has won four straight games and clinched a spot in the playoffs after last week’s 40-7 win over Galesburg. The Maroons lost 49-29 to Benet Academy in Week 2 and 43-21 to Quincy in Week 4. Elijah Warren’s 695 yards rushing are fourth in Big 6 play, and Marc Cary’s 682 are fifth. They lost last year’s Week 9 matchup 22-17 in OT to finish 3-5.

