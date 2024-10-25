Plainfield Central football vs. Joliet West score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Plainfield Central faces Joliet West in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Rob Oesterle will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Plainfield Central vs. Joliet West kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Joliet West High School

Plainfield Central-Joliet West preview

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central’s struggles continued into Week 8, as it was overwhelmed in a shutout loss to Plainfield South. It was the second time in three weeks the Wildcats have been held scoreless, and they’ve now been limited to a touchdown or less in six of their eight games to date. Plainfield Central’s only real role here is to try to play spoiler in Joliet West’s quest to make the playoff field.

About the Tigers: Other than its loss to Plainfield South in Week 6, Joliet West has looked very strong in its divisional games this season. This should be an excellent opportunity for another strong showing, and a win would cement Joliet West’s spot in the playoff field for the second consecutive year. QB Antoine Brooks has put together some big games down the stretch for the Tigers, and his efforts could anchor another strong showing here.

FND Pick: Joliet West

Postgame analysis:

