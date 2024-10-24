The Herald-News IHSA football preview for Week 9

Here’s the Herald-News prep football preview for Week 9, featuring key showdowns across the greater Joliet area.

Southwest Valley Blue

Lockport (3-5, 1-2) at Homewood-Flossmoor (5-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Porters: Lockport just missed snapping its now four-game losing streak, losing in double-overtime to Lincoln-Way West in Week 8. The Porters have dropped two, one-point decisions this season as they head into a Week 9 situation where they now have to win and will need a little help from the rest of the state in regards to potentially being a four-win, at-large qualifier. Lockport has found some quality components on offense, particularly the second-half effort of RB Tyler Pospisil, but has to find a way to get more defensive stops after having surrendered at least 31 points in each of its past four games.

About the Vikings: Homewood-Flossmoor can relate to Lockport’s struggles in close games, having lost perhaps the wildest game of Week 8 when it dropped a 63-62 double-overtime decision to Naperville North. The Vikings also are in a must-win situation, as their playoff point situation is not strong enough to make a rush for one of the potential spots given to four-win teams. And like Lockport, many of H-F’s issues have been defensive; the Vikings have given up at least 48 points in three of their four losses.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Homewood-Flossmoor

Lincoln-Way West’s Jaiden Navarro heads upfield after a catch. (Gary Middendorf)

Southwest Valley crossover

Bradley-Bourbonnais (7-1) at Lincoln-Way West (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Boilermakers: The Boilermakers struggled mightily with a winless DeKalb team before finally breaking out for a victory. Bradley was in own worst enemy, turning the ball over multiple times and trailing by double digits at one point. Due to a scheduling quirk in the Southwest Valley, Bradley-Bourbonnais’ schedule leaves a lot to be desired; to date they’ve played only two teams this season that have managed to win five games. The Boilermakers have lost to one of them (Lincoln-Way Central).

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West must have felt like a weight was removed from its shoulders when it finally pulled out a close victory in its double-overtime win over Lockport in Week 8. Three other times this season the Warriors had dropped a decision by a touchdown or less, and they certainly didn’t want to experience the feeling of what might have been one more time. The win locked in a playoff berth for the Warriors, who hope for another win to close out the regular season in order to climb the seeding ladder a bit in Class 7A.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Naperville Central (8-0) at Lincoln-Way East (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Redhawks: It seems strange to talk about an undefeated team as flying under the radar, but that sort of seems like what the Redhawks have done in stacking victories. Perhaps that’s because while Naperville Central has been piling up W’s, they’ve done it rather quietly with four of those wins coming by decisions of 10 points or less. There’s no questioning Naperville Central is a very good team with QB Sebastian Hayes putting together a strong year and a defense that has held opponents to two touchdowns or less in all but two of their games.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East had to work a little bit harder than usual to get separation against Andrew, but still took over the game relatively early behind another splendid effort from QB Jonas Williams. Lincoln-Way East has scored either 47, 48 or 49 points in every one of its seven games contested on the field. Andrew did end up scoring 22 points against the Griffins defense, which matched the most any opponent had all season as Maine South did the same back in Week 1, but the fact remains that if and when the first unit stays on the field, opposing points are very hard to come by.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Southwest Prairie West

Bolingbrook (3-5, 1-3) at Minooka (6-2, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook has done a good job recently of keeping opponents in check and staying in a one-score game late, but the problem for the Raiders is they’ve had huge problems actually getting those scores. For the third consecutive week, the Raiders were held to fewer than 10 points, all contests that resulted in losses. Other than a 48-point outburst against Romeoville in Week 3, the Raiders average less than two touchdowns in all other games.

About the Indians: Minooka’s roller coaster ride continued. After picking up a solid win over Plainfield North that was defensively generated, the Indians had a truckload of problems stopping Oswego. Tthe Panthers rolled to an easy victory that cinched the conference championship. Minooka would like nothing more than to get things back in order for a potential Class 8A playoff run, but the Indians likely won’t find easy sledding against a Bolingbrook defense that has been quite good after a couple of hiccups in the first two weeks of the season.

FND Pick: Minooka

Yorkville (3-5, 1-3) at Plainfield North (4-4, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Other than a two-game stretch in Weeks 3 and 4, Yorkville has had huge problems on offense this season, and those problems cropped up in what was a must-win game against Oswego East in Week 8. In its four divisional games, Yorkville has mustered just 49 points. They might try to get into another defensive scuffle with Plainfield North, a team that has done those things in the past, but even a win won’t be enough to get the Foxes into the playoffs as a four-win team.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North could make it all the way from an 0-2 start to a playoff berth, but would be wise to not lean on the four-win route that got them in last season. There’s a chance that happens, but not one they want to temp fate with. The Tigers’ season has been marked by a series of close games, and more often than not the Tigers defense gives them a chance to be in almost any game. Only one opponent has scored more than 21 points in the past six contests.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

Southwest Prairie East

Joliet Central (1-7, 1-3) at Plainfield South (6-2, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steelmen: The feel-good story of Week 7 – Joliet Central snapping a lengthy losing streak with their first win since 2019 – came crashing back to Earth in a loss to Romeoville. Mission No. 1 for the season, snapping that losing streak, has been accomplished, but it’s going to be difficult for the Steelmen to do much more than that against a opponent that seems to have gotten better on both sides of the football as the season has progressed.

About the Cougars: Plainfield South started the season leaning on its defense to pick up some unexpected nonconference victories. Now it appears the offense is starting to catch up. The Cougars hung a 63 spot on Plainfield Central, and after struggling to post points over the first four games of the season, have scored 150 points since.

FND Pick: Plainfield South

Plainfield East (2-6, 2-2) at Romeoville (3-5, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bengals: Plainfield East appeared to right the ship a bit after an 0-4 start to the season, but after back-to-back wins in Weeks 5 and 6, the Bengals have been outscored 70-14 in back-to-back losses to Plainfield South and Joliet West the past two weeks. The Bengals would like to close the season on a high note with a win.

About the Spartans: This might feel like a game that is relatively unimportant in the grand scheme of things. Even if Romeoville were to win it has nowhere near enough playoff points to be in the mix for an at-large berth. But the Spartans do feel like they are building some things, and a win here would mean the first time since 2013 that the program managed to win four games in a season. Progress has been made regardless of the outcome of this game. Romeoville hadn’t had a three-win season since 2015.

FND Pick: Romeoville

Plainfield Central (0-8, 0-4) at Joliet West (4-4, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central’s struggles continued into Week 8, as it was overwhelmed in a shutout loss to Plainfield South. It was the second time in three weeks the Wildcats have been held scoreless, and they’ve now been limited to a touchdown or less in six of their eight games to date. Plainfield Central’s only real role here is to try to play spoiler in Joliet West’s quest to make the playoff field.

About the Tigers: Other than its loss to Plainfield South in Week 6, Joliet West has looked very strong in its divisional games this season. This should be an excellent opportunity for another strong showing, and a win would cement Joliet West’s spot in the playoff field for the second consecutive year. QB Antoine Brooks has put together some big games down the stretch for the Tigers, and his efforts could anchor another strong showing here.

FND Pick: Joliet West

CCL/ESCC Orange

Joliet Catholic (5-3, 2-0) at Providence (4-4, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic got a week of rest in Week 8 after De La Salle elected not to continue its varsity football season, and the Hilltoppers received a forfeit win. With it, JCA secured its place in the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. The Hilltoppers probably enjoyed the rest provided by the forfeit win considering the rigors of the CCL/ESCC on a week-to-week basis, but also probably felt the need to stay sharp. A rivalry has recently been rekindled between these two programs that have met multiple times in the regular season and each of the past two years in the postseason, splitting those games.

About the Celtics: This easily could be perceived as an opening-round playoff game for Providence, because without a win there’s very little chance the Celtics could make the field as a four-win team. It’s been an odd year for Providence in regards to collection of playoff points. While the Celtics appear to have played six teams that will advance to the postseason, none of them has reached the upper win totals required for teams hunting playoff points. That leaves the Celtics with a good, but not great, playoff-point total and an absolute need for a win in this game with their fierce rivals.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

South Suburban Blue

Lemont (5-3, 5-0) at Hillcrest (5-3, 4-1)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

About Lemont: Lemont doesn’t enter Week 9 in dire straights like it did last year needing to beat a quality team in Week 9 just to get into the field. Lemont already is in the 256-team field, but would like to close out a conference title with a win rather than sharing it with the Hawks. Additionally, a loss would also likely put Lemont very low in the Class 6A bracket with a possible first-round date against one of the classification’s top teams, possibly longtime nemesis East St. Louis. A win would likely keep them away from that, so there’s incentive here.

About the Hawks: Hillcrest started the season 0-3, and after a surprising loss to Oak Forest in Week 3 it looked like a playoff bid was not going to be in the cards for the Hawks this season. But beginning in Week 4, Hillcrest not only picked up a win but started to flex some dominance. Now in the midst of a five-game winning streak where no one has been closer than 18 points, it appears Hillcrest is playing its best football at the right time.

FND Pick: Lemont

Nonconference

Rich Township (4-4) at Lincoln-Way Central (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Raptors: Rich Township has had a mismatched season to date. The Raptors snapped a two-game slide that featured a pair of lopsided losses to the only two playoff-bound teams they’ve played to date with a lopsided win over their own over Thornridge. Rich would need an unlikely win here to get it into the playoffs, especially considering it’s scored less than a touchdown in three games this season against the better opponents on their schedule, and Lincoln-Way Central’s defense has been pretty stingy.

About the Knights: Lincoln-Way Central sewed up the Southwest Valley Green Conference championship with a win over Waubonsie Valley in Week 8 as the Knights continue to show steady play, particularly on the defensive side. RB Tyler Tulk has had an explosive second half running the football for the Knights, and while the resume shows three losses thus far, those setbacks have been by a combined 11 points.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Morris (5-3) at Byron Central (Michigan) (7-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Morris: Morris has hit a bit of a wall in the second half of the season, but it has been hard to pinpoint exactly when and if things might break down. After its first loss of the season to Peoria High, Morris responded with two runaway wins, but then broke down in a loss to Rochelle, before bouncing back once again for another easy win over Ottawa. Seemingly back on track, Morris limped out of Sycamore with a lopsided loss in Week 8. Whatever happens in this game, Morris faces being a relatively low seed in whatever classification it ends up in the playoffs (4A or 5A) and still poses a dangerous threat to whomever it might draw.

About the Bulldogs: Byron Center has consistently been ranked in the top 25 in Michigan and is the equivalent of a Class 6A squad in Illinois parlance. The Bulldogs are in the midst of a four-game winning streak, with most of those wins coming comfortably, although they did just edge out Muskegon in their most recent game, 17-14. Byron Central’s lone loss was by two points to Mona Shores, a team currently ranked in the top five in Michigan.

FND Pick: Byron Central

Members of the Seneca football team take the field. (Scott Anderson)

Durand-Pecatonica (7-1) at Seneca (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rivermen: Durand-Pecatonica has had little to no difficultly posting points this season, even putting up a more-than-respectable effort against powerhouse Lena-Winslow in its lone loss of the season in Week 6. The Rivermen have posted 50-plus points in three of their past four games and seem to have good momentum heading into this regular-season showdown. QB Cooper Hoffman is a huge run/pass threat for the Rivermen, and he’s likely the difference-maker if the Rivermen can topple Seneca.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca was pushed for the first time this season, as Ottawa Marquette brought a little more pressure to the second meeting between the teams this season. But despite relative closeness of the scoreboard (Marquette was down just one score in the game until the middle of the third quarter), not much changed for Seneca. The Fighting Irish still racked up more than 300 yards on the ground and controlled the tempo and pace of the game ... as they typically do.

FND Pick: Seneca

Illinois Central Eight

Herscher (4-4, 3-3) at Peotone (5-3, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Herscher has taken a step forward this season, but it is going to need to pull a rabbit out of its hat here to secure a playoff spot. Herscher has squeaked out a few wins against some of the teams lower in the Illinois Central Eight standings, but has struggled mightily against the upper echelon of the conference. This week’s opponent would count among those teams, so an all-around effort is needed for the mild upset and a punched playoff ticket.

About the Blue Devils: Peotone eased into qualifying for the playoffs, stacking up more than 400 rushing yards in a win over Lisle in Week 8. RB Chase Rivera needed just 11 carries to pile up 135 rushing yards and three scores. Peotone once again will lean on its strong running game to set the tone and hopefully help them secure win No. 6 and a little better placement in the Class 3A playoff draw.

FND Pick: Peotone

Lisle (0-8, 0-6) at Reed-Custer (0-8, 0-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: It will be the end of a long season for Lisle, which hasn’t been particularly competitive in any of its games. Of course this might be an opportunity to end the season on a positive note, as the team on the other side has struggled nearly as much as they have.

About the Comets: Reed-Custer has come dangerously close to netting a win in each of the past two weeks, having promising drives snuffed out in the final minute of losses to Manteno and Streator. The Comets have had four games decided by a touchdown or less, and all of those decisions have not gone their way. Reed-Custer’s defense has improved substantially in the second half of the season, and it looks like this might be a game where they can cash in some of those gains.

FND Pick: Reed-Custer

Manteno (7-1, 5-1) at Coal City (6-2, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Manteno’s dreams of running the table undefeated in the regular season came to a screeching halt in Week 8 as Wilmington dismantled them thoroughly in a battle of then-undefeated teams. Major strides have been made by the Panthers this season, but it remains to be seen if Manteno can move into the inner circle of top teams in the Illinois Central Eight or simply resides at the top of the middle tier.

About the Coalers: Coal City’s utter domination of any opponent not named Morris or Wilmington continued as the Coalers throttled Herscher in Week 8. Coal City has only given up 25 points in the six games it has won this season while scoring over 200 during those same contests. It’s not only the margin of victories for Coal City, but the swift nature the Coalers are building those leads that’s impressed.

FND Pick: Coal City

Streator (3-5, 2-4) at Wilmington (8-0, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: It was a gritty effort in Week 8 for Streator, which scored with 43.7 seconds left to take a lead against Reed-Custer then fended off a furious drive to secure its third win of the year. This obviously isn’t an ideal wrap on the regular season for Streator, but progress was made by the Bulldogs in the second half of the season under first-year head coach Matt Cloe.

About the Wildcats: For a game that paired two teams that entered the game undefeated through seven weeks, Wilmington made it look easy against Manteno in Week 8. The Wildcats raced out to a 41-0 halftime lead and set the clock in running motion once again. Wilmington ran for close to 500 yards, which even for the Wildcats seems like a lot. Wilmington’s salty defense also kept Manteno to fewer than 100 yards in the game.

Chicagoland Prairie

Dwight/GSW (5-3) at Ottawa Marquette (5-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Dwight has now locked in a playoff berth after stretching its mini-win streak to two games after toppling winless Alton Marquette in Week 8. The Trojans have been on a bit of a regroup after enduring a stretch of three consecutive losses against quality opponents; the first of those came at the hands of Ottawa Marquette in Week 4. That was a close game (26-21), one of a number of tight battles the two schools have had the last two seasons.

About the Crusaders: Marquette easily threw the strongest punch anyone has at Seneca this season, within striking distance in the second half before letting the Fighting Irish get away. That’s a good sign for the Crusaders, who lost by 35 points the first time the two met this season. The Crusaders don’t have the advantage of tossing anything at Dwight the Trojans will be surprised to see considering they also have already played this year, but it looks like Marquette is playing a considerably better brand of football than it was in Week 4.

FND Pick: Marquette