Oswego football vs. Oswego East score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

What to know

Oswego vs. Oswego East kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Oswego East High School

Oswego-Oswego East preview

About the Panthers: Oswego clinched its first Southwest Prairie West title since the spring 2021 season – and first conference championship in a full season since 2018 – with an impressive 42-10 win over Minooka last Friday. The Panthers are one of 27 unbeaten teams remaining statewide. They can go 9-0 in the regular season for the first time since 2018 with a win Friday. As has been the case all season, Oswego’s defense set the tone against Minooka. Easton Ruby had two of Oswego’s three interceptions, each of which led to touchdowns, and the Panthers held Minooka to one first down over their first five series. Jeremiah Cain caught two TDs in his return to the lineup. Starting running back Ayden Villa also returned from injury, although Oswego continues to employ multiple backs in its running game. Oswego won last year’s meeting 16-0.

About the Wolves: Oswego East, once 0-2, has kept its playoff hopes alive with back-to-back wins over Bolingbrook and Yorkville. The Wolves have leaned on a defense that’s allowed just 12 points per game most of the season, but the offense broke out in the 34-14 win at Yorkville. Junior Niko Villacci had one of his best games as a varsity quarterback with 324 all-purpose yards, two passing TDs to Lincoln Ijams and Juan Cepeda, and one rushing score. Special teams also played a role, as Jake Boissiere returned a blocked field goal 70 yards for a TD, and Caden Bregar kicked two field goals. With a robust 44 playoff points (the total wins by opponents), Oswego East could get in the playoffs at 4-5 should the brackets require 4-5 teams, but the Wolves could breathe much easier with a win Friday.

