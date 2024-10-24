2024 Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 9

Southwest Prairie Conference West

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Oswego clinched its first Southwest Prairie West title since the spring 2021 season – and first conference championship in a full season since 2018 – with an impressive 42-10 win over Minooka last Friday. The Panthers are one of 27 unbeaten teams remaining statewide. They can go 9-0 in the regular season for the first time since 2018 with a win Friday. As has been the case all season, Oswego’s defense set the tone against Minooka. Easton Ruby had two of Oswego’s three interceptions, each of which led to touchdowns, and the Panthers held Minooka to one first down over their first five series. Jeremiah Cain caught two TDs in his return to the lineup. Starting running back Ayden Villa also returned from injury, although Oswego continues to employ multiple backs in its running game. Oswego won last year’s meeting 16-0.

About the Wolves: Oswego East, once 0-2, has kept its playoff hopes alive with back-to-back wins over Bolingbrook and Yorkville. The Wolves have leaned on a defense that’s allowed just 12 points per game most of the season, but the offense broke out in the 34-14 win at Yorkville. Junior Niko Villacci had one of his best games as a varsity quarterback with 324 all-purpose yards, two passing TDs to Lincoln Ijams and Juan Cepeda, and one rushing score. Special teams also played a role, as Jake Boissiere returned a blocked field goal 70 yards for a TD, and Caden Bregar kicked two field goals. With a robust 44 playoff points (the total wins by opponents), Oswego East could get in the playoffs at 4-5 should the brackets require 4-5 teams, but the Wolves could breathe much easier with a win Friday.

FND Pick: Oswego

Yorkville (3-5, 1-3) at Plainfield North (4-4, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Foxes: Other than a two-game stretch in Weeks 3 and 4, Yorkville has had huge problems on offense this season, and those problems cropped up in what was a must-win game against Oswego East in Week 8. In its four divisional games, Yorkville has mustered just 48 points. T.J. Harland rushed for 97 yards, and Jack Beetham threw for 77 against Oswego East, but the Foxes managed just one offensive score and turned it over three times. The Foxes might try to get into another defensive scuffle with Plainfield North, a team that has done those things in the past, but even a win almost certainly won’t be enough to get the Foxes into the playoffs as a four-win team.

About the Tigers: Plainfield North could make it all the way from an 0-2 start to a playoff berth, but would be wise to not lean on the four-win route that got them in last season. There’s a chance that happens, but not one they want to temp fate with. The Tigers’ season has been marked by a series of close games, and more often than not the Tigers defense gives them a chance to be in almost any game. Only one opponent has scored more than 21 points in the past six contests.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

-- Steve Soucie

Kishwaukee River Conference

Marengo (4-4, 3-3) at Sandwich (5-3, 5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About Marengo: Marengo’s upset bid against visiting Richmond-Burton last week fell short, as the Rockets scored three unanswered TDs in the second half to win 35-21. Marengo had leads of 14-0 in the second quarter and 21-14 in the third. QB David Lopez scored on a 69-yard keeper to give the Indians their final lead with 7:26 left in the third quarter. Lopez opened the scoring with a 30-yard TD pass to Alten Bergbreiter. Connor Sacco had a 7-yard TD run in the second quarter. Lopez rushed 15 times for 128 yards and was 22-of-34 passing for 168 yards. Bergbreiter caught seven passes for 65 yards, and Parker Mandelky had eight receptions for 55 yards. With four wins, Marengo would need an at-large berth to qualify for the postseason. The Indians went 4-5 last season and did not make the playoffs.

About Sandwich: Sandwich in all likelihood punched a ticket to its second consecutive postseason last week, and did so in dramatic fashion. Nick Michalek’s 10-yard TD run in the final minute capped off a come-from-behind, 42-35 win at Woodstock North. Sandwich has won five of six games since an 0-2 start and can clinch a playoff appearance with a win. Michalek ran for 138 yards and the TD on 16 carries and also had 53 receiving yards last Friday. Senior fullback Diego Gomez rushed for 114 yards and a TD on 19 carries, and Simeion Harris rushed for two TDs. Defensively, Jeffrey Ashley was in on nine tackles with three solos and six assists.

Friday Night Drive pick: Sandwich

Plano (2-6, 1-5) at Richmond-Burton (6-2, 5-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Reapers: It’s been a tough season in Plano, but last Friday’s game at Reaper Stadium provided a lot of excitement. Tristan Meszaros made an over-the-shoulder catch of a throw from Kaiden Schimandle with just over a minute left and turned it into a 75-yard game-winning TD to beat Harvard 29-22 and snap a six-game losing streak. Meszaros had four catches for 148 yards and the aforementioned TD, intercepted three passes and also was in on five tackles defensively. Tim Young, Plano’s leading rusher and tackler on the year, had five solos and seven assists against Harvard. Schimandle threw for 208 yards and two TDs.

About the Rockets: No KRC team is playing better ball than R-B, which can clinch the outright conference championship with a win. R-B is tied with Sandwich for first place but owns the tiebreaker thanks to its win over Sandwich in Week 6. The Rockets have won five in a row since a loss to Johnsburg in Week 3. In R-B’s 35-21 win over at Marengo last week, the Rockets spotted the hosts a 14-0 lead in the second quarter. Riley Shea started R-B’s comeback with a 5-yard TD run before halftime, but the score was tied 21-21 after three quarters. The Rockets got TD runs from Luke Johnson (1 yard) and Hunter Carley (35 yards) in the fourth quarter. Carley finished with 156 rushing yards on 19 carries. Shea (14 carries) and Johnson (10 carries) added 82 and 50 rushing yards, respectively. R-B is averaging 42.6 points during its five-game winning streak.

Friday Night Drive pick: Richmond-Burton