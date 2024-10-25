Naperville Central football vs. Lincoln-Way East score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Naperville Central faces Lincoln-Way East in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Naperville Central vs. Lincoln-Way East kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Lincoln-Way East High School

About the Redhawks: It seems strange to talk about an undefeated team as flying under the radar, but that sort of seems like what the Redhawks have done in stacking victories. Perhaps that’s because while Naperville Central has been piling up W’s, they’ve done it rather quietly with four of those wins coming by decisions of 10 points or less. There’s no questioning Naperville Central is a very good team with QB Sebastian Hayes putting together a strong year and a defense that has held opponents to two touchdowns or less in all but two of their games.

About the Griffins: Lincoln-Way East had to work a little bit harder than usual to get separation against Andrew, but still took over the game relatively early behind another splendid effort from QB Jonas Williams. Lincoln-Way East has scored either 47, 48 or 49 points in every one of its seven games contested on the field. Andrew did end up scoring 22 points against the Griffins defense, which matched the most any opponent had all season as Maine South did the same back in Week 1, but the fact remains that if and when the first unit stays on the field, opposing points are very hard to come by.

