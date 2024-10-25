Lockport football vs. Homewood-Flossmoor score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Lockport faces Homewood-Flossmoor in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Randy Whalen will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lockport vs. Homewood-Flossmoor kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Homewood-Flossmoor High School

Lockport-Homewood-Flossmoor preview

About the Porters: Lockport just missed snapping its now four-game losing streak, losing in double-overtime to Lincoln-Way West in Week 8. The Porters have dropped two, one-point decisions this season as they head into a Week 9 situation where they now have to win and will need a little help from the rest of the state in regards to potentially being a four-win, at-large qualifier. Lockport has found some quality components on offense, particularly the second-half effort of RB Tyler Pospisil, but has to find a way to get more defensive stops after having surrendered at least 31 points in each of its past four games.

About the Vikings: Homewood-Flossmoor can relate to Lockport’s struggles in close games, having lost perhaps the wildest game of Week 8 when it dropped a 63-62 double-overtime decision to Naperville North. The Vikings also are in a must-win situation, as their playoff point situation is not strong enough to make a rush for one of the potential spots given to four-win teams. And like Lockport, many of H-F’s issues have been defensive; the Vikings have given up at least 48 points in three of their four losses.

Friday Night Drive Pick: Homewood-Flossmoor

How to watch Lockport-Homewood-Flossmoor football game livestream

Postgame analysis:

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates