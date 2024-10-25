Joliet Catholic football vs. Providence score, news, our pick, live coverage

Joliet Catholic faces Providence in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Joliet Catholic vs. Providence kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Providence

Joliet Catholic-Providence preview

About the Hilltoppers: Joliet Catholic got a week of rest in Week 8 after De La Salle elected not to continue its varsity football season, and the Hilltoppers received a forfeit win. With it, JCA secured its place in the postseason for the sixth consecutive season. The Hilltoppers probably enjoyed the rest provided by the forfeit win considering the rigors of the CCL/ESCC on a week-to-week basis, but also probably felt the need to stay sharp. A rivalry has recently been rekindled between these two programs that have met multiple times in the regular season and each of the past two years in the postseason, splitting those games.

About the Celtics: This easily could be perceived as an opening-round playoff game for Providence, because without a win there’s very little chance the Celtics could make the field as a four-win team. It’s been an odd year for Providence in regards to collection of playoff points. While the Celtics appear to have played six teams that will advance to the postseason, none of them has reached the upper win totals required for teams hunting playoff points. That leaves the Celtics with a good, but not great, playoff-point total and an absolute need for a win in this game with their fierce rivals.

FND Pick: Joliet Catholic

