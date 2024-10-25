Downers Grove North football vs. Hinsdale Central score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Downers Grove North's Aiden Solecki (65) celebrates his interception and touchdown during the varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Downers Grove North faces Hinsdale Central in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Melvin Tate will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Downers Grove North vs. Hinsdale Central kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Hinsdale Central High School

Downers Grove North-Hinsdale Central preview

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North bounced back from a Week 7 loss to Lyons that cost the Trojans a share of the Silver title by beating Hinsdale South 41-7 last week. The Trojans have their postseason secured, but can likely lock up a first-round playoff home game with a win here. They can also put a serious dent in their rivals’ playoff hopes. The “Old Oaken Bucket” rivalry game dates back to 1935 with Hinsdale Central holding a 52-33 lead with three ties. But Downers Grove North has won the last two meetings, including 35-12 last season.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central has kept its playoff hopes flickering with back-to-back wins, beating Oak Park-River Forest 45-21 last Friday. The Red Devils have been quite competitive in close losses to unbeatens Naperville Central and Lyons, and against York, but will need to get over the hump against Downers Grove North. Riley Contreras and James Skokna are players to watch offensively while 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman Gene Riordan is one of the better junior prospects in the state. The Red Devils would need some things to break their way to get in the playoffs at 4-5 should they lose.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

How to watch Downers Grove North-Hinsdale Central football game livestream

The Downers Grove North vs. Hinsdale Central game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates