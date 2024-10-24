2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 9

Nazareth's Jake Cestone (7) points to a wristband honoring a family friend who died from cancer after scoring a touchdown during the varsity football game between Benet and Nazareth academies on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 in La Grange Park. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

West Suburban Silver

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North bounced back from a Week 7 loss to Lyons that cost the Trojans a share of the Silver title by beating Hinsdale South 41-7 last week. The Trojans have their postseason secured, but can likely lock up a first-round playoff home game with a win here. They can also put a serious dent in their rivals’ playoff hopes. The “Old Oaken Bucket” rivalry game dates back to 1935 with Hinsdale Central holding a 52-33 lead with three ties. But Downers Grove North has won the last two meetings, including 35-12 last season.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central has kept its playoff hopes flickering with back-to-back wins, beating Oak Park-River Forest 45-21 last Friday. The Red Devils have been quite competitive in close losses to unbeatens Naperville Central and Lyons, and against York, but will need to get over the hump against Downers Grove North. Riley Contreras and James Skokna are players to watch offensively while 6-foot-4, 275-pound offensive lineman Gene Riordan is one of the better junior prospects in the state. The Red Devils would need some things to break their way to get in the playoffs at 4-5 should they lose.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

York (6-2, 3-2) at Proviso West (2-6, 0-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Dukes: York missed out on a piece of its third consecutive West Suburban Silver title with its 24-7 loss to Lyons last week. The Dukes’ offense has had its share of struggles in recent losses to Downers Grove North and Lyons. Against Lyons, York managed just 154 yards of total offense, 55 of which came on the final drive that ended on an interception by Lyons defensive back Travis Stamm. Jimmy Conners had York’s lone score on an interception return for a TD, and also had 11 tackles defensively.

About the Panthers: Proviso West lost 51-0 to Glenbard West last week, the Panthers’ sixth straight loss after a 2-0 start. Proviso West has not scored a point in five Silver divisional games, outscored by a combined margin of 277-0.

FND Pick: York

Oak Park-River Forest (1-7, 1-4) at Glenbard West (3-5, 2-3)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Huskies: Times are tough for OPRF, which could be headed for its second consecutive 1-8 season. The Huskies have dropped their last five games, and have given up greater than 40 points in three of them.

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West, which has never missed the playoffs under head coach Chad Hetlet since he came aboard in 2007, kept its playoffs hopes alive with a 51-0 win over Proviso West last week. Mateo Guzman returned two interceptions for TDs and Teyion Oriental and JaMarcus Kelly each had TD runs. Glenbard West beat OPRF 48-8 last year. If 4-5 teams are needed to fill out the playoff field, the Hilltoppers should be near the front of the line with 45 current playoff points. They also should know where they stand by the 1 p.m. Saturday kickoff.

FND Pick: Glenbard West

West Suburban Gold

Downers Grove South (6-2, 5-0) at Addison Trail (7-1, 4-1)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South has won five consecutive games, the fifth 55-26 last week against Proviso East, to clinch the program’s fifth consecutive playoff appearance. Keon Maggitt had four catches for 115 yards and two TDs and Isaiah Perez also scored two TDs. The Mustangs can win their third consecutive Gold Division championship with a win here. Downers Grove South beat Addison Trail 46-20 last season.

About the Blazers: After missing seven consecutive postseasons, Addison Trail made its return to the playoffs last year and has kept it rolling this season. The Blazers have won five consecutive games since a 39-28 Week 3 loss to Willowbrook. Addison Trail can win a share of its first Gold Division title since 2014 with a win here. The Blazers have not beaten a team with a current winning record.

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

Hinsdale South (3-5, 2-3) at Morton (2-6, 1-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South’s playoff hopes took a hit with a 41-7 loss to Downers Grove North last week. With a win Friday, the Hornets would finish 4-5 for the fourth consecutive season. Hinsdale South beat Morton 42-16 last season.

About the Mustangs: Morton has dropped five consecutive games since a 2-1 start, losing 43-6 to Willowbrook last week. The Mustangs have given up 35 points or more in four of those five games.

FND Pick: Hinsdale South

Willowbrook (5-3, 4-1) at Leyden (4-4, 2-3)

When: 6 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Willowbrook has won four consecutive games since a 1-3 start, beating Morton 43-6 last week. The Warriors should already be in good shape at five wins to make their eighth consecutive playoff appearance, but can clinch it with a win Friday. Willowbrook is averaging just a tick under 42 points per game in their five wins. Willowbrook beat Leyden 49-12 last season.

About the Eagles: Leyden is coming off back-to-back losses to Downers Grove South and Addison Trail, the only two teams it’s played that currently sport winning records. Still, it’s been an encouraging season for the Eagles, their most wins since 2018.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

West Suburban Conference crossover

Proviso East (0-8) at Lyons (8-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Proviso East looks headed to the program’s eighth 0-9 season since 2010. The Pirates have been outscored by a combined margin of 339-71.

About the Lions: Quite an impressive two weeks for Lyons. The Lions followed up their come-from-behind 21-20 win over previously unbeaten Downers Grove North with a dominating 24-7 win at York to clinch the program’s first outright West Suburban Silver title since 1987. Lyons is one of 27 unbeaten teams remaining statewide. Danny Carroll rushed for 159 yards and three TDs on 31 carries against York. Lyons’ defense, meanwhile, held York to just 154 yards of total offense, 55 of which came on the Dukes’ final drive that ended on a pick by Lyons’ Travis Stamm. With a win Friday, Lyons would finish the regular season 9-0 for the first time since 1943.

FND Pick: Lyons

CCL/ESCC Green

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Roadrunners: The two-time defending Class 5A champions look like a team ready for another deep playoff run, if the 62-14 demolition of Benet last week is any indication. Senior QB Logan Malachuk threw for 263 yards and five TDs – all of the scores coming in the first half. Trenton Walker had five catches for 107 yards and two TDs and James Penley also caught two TDs. Malachuk leads an offense averaging 38.3 points per game that has been kept under 33 points just once. Nazareth has won five consecutive games since its only loss to Mount Carmel. Nazareth met St. Francis twice last year, losing in Week 9 35-17 before beating the Spartans 38-31 in the Class 5A semifinals.

About the Spartans: St. Francis pulled out a thrilling 41-38 win over DePaul Prep in Week 8 on Brady Palmer’s quarterback sneak in overtime. St. Francis’ third win in a row, its second such streak sandwiched around its only two losses, clinched the program’s sixth playoff appearance since 2018 under head coach Bob McMillen. Palmer threw for 319 yards and ran for another 78 in the win. Dario Milivojevic had 97 receiving yards and two punt returns of 50-plus yards. Defensive end Will Alt had two sacks, four quarterback hurries, four tackles and a fumble recovery. St. Francis is scoring a tick over 30 points per game on the season – don’t be surprised if there’s points scored in this one with two offenses featuring a ton of talent.

FND Pick: Nazareth

IC Catholic Prep (4-4, 0-2) at St. Rita (6-1, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Knights: Junior Foley Calcagno, who leads the Knights’ defense with 7.9 tackles per game, focused his attention on offense, rushing for 75 yards and three touchdowns in their 48-28 victory over St. Viator last weekend. Tailback Dom Giliatta carried the ball 20 times for 183 yards and a TD, while quarterback Will Bryk finished 5 of 11 for 87 yards and two TDs with 75 rushing yards. Chance Williams, who added a 49-yard TD catch, John Goggin, Tamarion Garner, and freshman Will Schmidt added interceptions. While their 43 playoff points could help them secure a playoff berth with a 4-5 record, the Knights would rather not leave it to chance and record their fifth victory against a strong St. Rita squad.

About the Mustangs: After finishing 5-5 a year ago, the Mustangs carry a 6-2 mark into their regular-season finale with solid victories over Sandburg (27-17), Brother Rice (14-7) and St. Francis (31-13). Junior quarterback Steven Armbruster (9 TD passes, 3 TD runs) directs the offense, flanked by tailback Nick Herman (75-yard average, 5 TDs), junior receiver Walter Jones (62-yard average) and two-way standout Justin Buckner, who is the team’s leading tackler (9 per game, 3 sacks) and a threat when put in the offensive backfield.

FND Pick: St. Rita

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

CCL/ESCC White

St. Laurence (6-2, 1-1) at Montini (6-2, 1-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Vikings: St. Laurence started the season 5-0 and was the last unbeaten in the CCL/ESCC, but has since dropped two of three – with a rough 35-6 loss last week at Brother Rice. St. Laurence QB Chase Kwiatkowski, an Illinois State commit, injured his arm in the team’s Week 5 win over Leo and has not played since. Ayden Ginn’s pick-six accounted for the lone points against Brother Rice for St. Laurence, which didn’t get a first down off a play until the fourth quarter. The Vikings are the defending Class 4A state runners-up.

About the Broncos: Montini is rolling into Week 9 on a four-game winning streak, its 28-7 win over St. Ignatius last week clinching a playoff bid. The Broncos have scored 148 points over the four games after managing a combined 16 in losses to Marist and Fenwick. Sophomore QB Israel Abrams threw for 198 yards and two TDs and Jeremiah Peterson ran for 95 yards and two TDs. Defensively, LB Jaxon Lane had 16 tackles and a forced fumble and defensive lineman Nicky Castaldo had 12 tackles, two for loss. Abrams has thrown for 1,124 yards and 13 TDs on the season. Lane leads the defense with 79 tackles, 40 of them solos. Montini beat St. Laurence 24-17 last season.

FND Pick: Montini

Carmel (3-5, 0-2) at Fenwick (6-2, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Corsairs: A grind of a late-season schedule has put the Corsairs needing a win Friday, and then hoping they have sufficient playoff points to get in at 4-5. Carmel has lost three consecutive games to 6-2s Montini, DePaul Prep and Loyola, by a 35-10 margin to the Ramblers last Friday. Carmel sophomore QB Trae Taylor threw for 233 yards and a TD to Jack Greiber in the loss. Taylor is one of the top sophomore QBs in the country with 29 offers, including Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee.

About the Friars: Fenwick is coming off a 35-10 loss to Mount Carmel. The Friars, though, have already clinched a playoff bid and can win the CCL/ESCC White title with a win here. Quite a bit of blue-chip talent on both sides with Taylor for Carmel contending with Auburn recruit Nate Marshall on Fenwick’s defensive line. Fenwick has a pretty fair QB in its own right in dual-threat Jamen Williams. The Friars’ offense has scored at least 30 points in four of its five on-field wins.

FND Pick: Fenwick

CCL/ESCC Purple

DePaul Prep (6-2, 2-0) at Benet (5-3, 2-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: DePaul had its two-game winning streak end during last weekend’s 41-38 overtime loss to St. Francis. Senior quarterback Fernando Rodriguez, who has 20 touchdown passes this season, completed 23-of-38 passes for five TDs last weekend. Braden Peevy averages 100 yards receiving per game with nine touchdowns, while Nick Martinez averages 93 yards rushing with eight TDs.

About the Redwings: Already playoff eligible, Benet is looking for its playoff-clinching sixth victory while snapping a two-game skid against Fenwick and Nazareth. Quarterback Ryan Kubacki has had several big-time performances, flanked by receivers Luke Doyle and Luke Wildes. Cornerback Martin Radgowski anchors the Redwings’ defense.

FND Pick: DePaul Prep

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Wheaton Warrenville South quarterback Luca Carbonaro looks to pass the ball on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 during a game at Batavia. (Sandy Bressner)

DuKane Conference

Wheaton North (4-4, 2-4) at Lake Park (3-5, 1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Falcons: Wheaton North, after dropping three straight games, earned a much-needed 21-14 win in overtime over Glenbard North last week. It puts the Falcons in position to more or less play for a playoff bid, as 40 current playoff points might not be sufficient to get in with a 4-5 record. Wheaton North has already been no stranger to drama this season. Five of its eight games have been decided by eight points or fewer. Wheaton North beat Lake Park 42-7 in Week 9 last season, a game which knocked the Lancers out of playoff contention.

About the Lancers: Lake Park saw its playoff hopes likely dashed with back-to-back losses to Wheaton Warrenville South and St. Charles North the last two weeks. But the Lancers can still play spoiler to the Falcons. Junior receiver Niko Menos is the man to watch for Lake Park. Menos has 41 catches for 545 yards and five TDs. He had six catches for 132 yards and three TDs against Glenbard North. Lake Park QB George Tzamouranis has thrown for 1,070 yards and eight TDs, but has been intercepted seven times.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

St. Charles East (2-6, 2-4) at Wheaton Warrenville South (4-4, 3-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Saints: A 49-14 loss to Geneva in Week 8 meant that Week 9 will for sure be the last week of football for St. Charles East. The Saints have lost each of their last three games against the top three teams in the conference. The Saints have been dealing with plenty of injuries as well, which has led to defensive back Sean Keegan making the switch to quarterback. The senior had two touchdowns in last week’s game, with a 38-yard rushing score as well as a 21-yard passing score in the contest.

About the Tigers: Although WW South comes into their final contest of the regular season with 46 playoff points, which should be more than enough to get them into the field of 256, a win against St. Charles East would definitely help their case to make it in back-to-back seasons. The Tigers are coming off a 35-13 loss to Batavia, but quarterback Luca Carbonaro still had quite a game. His 226 passing yards last week is the most yardage the Bulldogs have given up through the air this season, with that defense averaging just 138 passing yards per game this year. A lot of it has been because of having a reliable pass option like NIU commit Amari Williams, but other receivers like Luke Beres and Kirby Christensen, as well as running back Owen Yorke, have been stepping up as viable options as well.

FND Pick: Wheaton Warrenville South

-- Joel Boenitz

Upstate Eight East

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: Glenbard East wrapped up the Upstate Eight East title in emphatic fashion last week, beating Glenbard South 41-7. Amonte Cook scored on a 50-yard interception return for a TD on the game’s first play and the Rams held the Raiders without a first down until deep into the fourth quarter. Glenbard East has won six in a row since its only loss to West Aurora, and hasn’t been touched during the streak, the closest margin 33 points. Michael Nee threw a TD pass to Chris Renford last week and Kedrick Dennis ran for two TDs. The Rams are projected as one of the top overall seeds in the Class 7A bracket.

About the Bulldogs: The Bulldogs’ hopes for a ninth playoff bid since 2014 took a hit with a 41-10 loss to West Chicago last Friday. With a 4-4 record and a relatively low amount of playoff points (35) they likely need a win here against the conference champions. R-B QB Giancarlo Garcia was 13-for-23 passing for 150 yards with a 20-yard TD pass to Nick Rivera against West Chicago. Xavier Mrozik-DeJesus caught four passes for 45 yards and Jacob Retana had 51 yards on 13 carries.

FND Pick: Glenbard East

Upstate Eight crossover

Glenbard South (5-3) at Larkin (2-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Raiders: The Raiders will clinch a playoff berth for the 13th consecutive season with a victory over Larkin. After last weekend’s 41-7 loss to Upstate Eight East champion Glenbard East, Glenbard South would like to take some much-needed momentum into postseason play. The Raiders’ offense, held without a first down until the fourth quarter against the Rams, snapped the shutout bid on Shaun Aderholt’s last-minute, 22-yard touchdown reception. Glenbard South won last year’s meeting 35-0.

About the Royals: Larkin’s offense generated its share of big plays during last weekend’s 57-29 loss to Bartlett. Quarterback Julius Yandell scored three touchdown runs covering 4, 31 and 80 yards, while also catching a 53-yard touchdown pass from Brian Watson, as the Royals scored a season-high 29 points. Dezman Bell and Adrian Gasca each added interceptions against Bartlett.

FND Pick: Glenbard South

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

South Suburban Blue

Lemont (5-3, 5-0) at Hillcrest (5-3, 4-1)

When: 6 p.m. Thursday

About Lemont: Lemont doesn’t enter Week 9 in dire straights like it did last year needing to beat a quality team in Week 9 just to get into the field. Lemont already is in the 256-team field, but would like to close out a conference title with a win rather than sharing it with the Hawks. Additionally, a loss would also likely put Lemont very low in the Class 6A bracket with a possible first-round date against one of the classification’s top teams, possibly longtime nemesis East St. Louis. A win would likely keep them away from that, so there’s incentive here.

About the Hawks: Hillcrest started the season 0-3, and after a surprising loss to Oak Forest in Week 3 it looked like a playoff bid was not going to be in the cards for the Hawks this season. But beginning in Week 4, Hillcrest not only picked up a win but started to flex some dominance. Now in the midst of a five-game winning streak where no one has been closer than 18 points, it appears Hillcrest is playing its best football at the right time.

FND Pick: Lemont

-- Steve Soucie

Chicagoland Christian Conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Wheaton Academy needs a win to complete an undefeated season in conference play. The Warriors, who are a game ahead of Chicago Christian in the standings, lead the conference in points scored (308, 38.5 per game) and fewest allowed (65, 8.1 per game). The Warriors, unbeaten against in-state opponents, have won seven in a row following an impressive 41-0 win over Aurora Christian last week. Jeremy Johanik’s 46-yard pick-six highlighted the defensive effort. Nathan Downey threw for a TD and ran for one and London Leflore ran for two TDs.

About the Hurricanes: Eddie Kowalczyk had six rushing TDs on 11 carries for Marian Central in its 69-15 win over winless St. Edward in Elgin last week. The Hurricanes scored TDs on 10 of 12 possessions, kneeling on their two possessions without a score. Kowalczyk finished with 231 rushing yards, scoring on runs of 7, 12, 20, 7, 35 and 28 yards. Vance Williams had 72 rushing yards and a TD, Andrew Thielsen added two rushing TDs, and Colin Hernon had a 33-yard TD pass to Max Kinney.

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

Nonconference

Westmont (1-6) at Walther Christian (0-5)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

About the Sentinels: Since their 56-34, Week 2 victory over Catalyst-Maria, the Sentinels have dropped five straight, including last weekend’s 1-0 forfeit loss to Warrensburg-Latham. Senior quarterback/middle linebacker Lucas Fears is the Sentinels’ top threat. Westmont won last year’s meeting 43-6.

About the Broncos: Walther Christian has scored one touchdown in its five games – dropping a 60-7, Week 3 decision to Aurora Central Catholic.

FND Pick: Westmont

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group