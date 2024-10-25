Cahokia football vs. Sycamore score, news, our pick, live coverage

Cahokia faces Sycamore in Week 9 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Eddie Carifio will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Cahokia vs. Sycamore kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sycamore High School

Cahokia-Sycamore preview

About the Comanches: Cahokia enters as South Seven champion and winner of six straight, most recently 26-9 against Collinsville last week. The Comanches haven’t played a one-score game yet this year, and their closest game was a 28-17 win against Centralia in Week 7 that secured the conference title. Their only loss is in Week 2, 49-26 to Jackson (Missouri). Zion Taylor is a threat at quarterback, having thrown for 1,926 yards, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Hartles Holman is the go-to receiver with 659 yards on 37 catches and six scores, while Omar Mims has 20 catches, 553 yards and seven touchdowns. The team has rushed for 1,610 yards, with Correyonte Midgett leading the way with 559 yards on 80 carries and six scores. Taylor has 210 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns.

About the Spartans: Sycamore faced a pass-heavy team in Week 3, a 21-13 win at Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs lost one of their top receivers to an injury during the game and ended up trying to run the ball more. But the defense does well against the pass, with 18 sacks this year, including six for Owen DePauw and two each for Kyle Prebil, Caden O’Donnell and Cristian Spartz. They’ve also forced nine interceptions, including two last week for Cooper Bode in a 42-0 win over Morris that secured the Interstate 8 title. Burke Gautcher leads the offense with 1,257 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception. Dylan Hodges (90-413-4) and Kevin Lee (58-327-9) lead the ground attack for the Spartans.

FND pick: Sycamore

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

IHSA playoff projections? Steve Soucie’s live blog has the latest updates on the IHSA football playoffs

Live updates