IHSA Footballl: DeKalb County Week 9 preview capsules

Southwest Valley Green

DeKalb's Billy Miller is wrapped up by Waubonsie Valley’s Owen Roberts during their game Friday, Oct. 11, 2024, at Waubonsie Valley High School in Aurora. (Mark Busch)

Stagg (3-5, 0-3) at DeKalb (0-8, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Stagg snapped a five-game losing streak last week with a 20-14 win over Thornwood. The three teams they’ve beaten have a combined three wins, although they are 3-0 against teams with losing records this year. Stagg has matched its win total from last year and is seeking its most wins in a season since a 4-5 mark in 2017.

About the Barbs: DeKalb is looking to avoid its first winless season since 2004, although their last 1-8 season came in 2008. The Barbs nearly pulled off a big upset last week at Bradley-Bourbonnais in a 42-39 loss. Davon Grant had 13 catches for 195 yards and three scores, Billy Miller had eight catches for 141 yards and a touchdown and backup Mikey Hodge was the one getting them the ball with 347 yards on 23-of-35 passing. Coach Derek Schneeman said he’s impressed with how Hodge has played in relief of starter Cole Latimer, who is still day-to-day. He said it’s hard for a high school player to buy into the mentality of preparing like the starter every day. Hodge has, and the results have paid off with the gaudy statistics last week.

Friday Night Drive pick: DeKalb

Big Northern Conference

Genoa-Kingston's Patrick Young (24) maneuvers around Stillman Valley defenders to gain some extra yards before being taken down on Friday Oct. 11, 2024, held at Genoa-Kingston High School. (David Toney for Shaw Local News /David Toney)

Genoa-Kingston (4-4, 3-4) at Rockford Lutheran (6-2, 6-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: They kept their playoff hopes alive with a 25-13 win over Rock Falls, the closest game the Rockets have played this year. They’ll have a tough Crusaders team in Rockford that they’ll need to beat to likely secure a playoff berth. If not, they’ll likely miss the postseason for the first time in back-to-back seasons since 2011-12. Nathan Kleba has provided a lot of offensive firepower at quarterback this year, throwing the ball at a rate most G-K quarterbacks don’t out of the wing-T.

About the Crusaders: They are 6-0 against teams that aren’t Byron or Dixon, winning those games by at least 21 points. In Weeks 7-9, they play teams that are currently 4-4, and so far they haven’t given up a point in the first two of those contests. They beat North Boone 21-0 then Oregon 24-0 last week.

FND pick: Rockford Lutheran

Nonconference

Michael Hartman of L-P gets tackled by Caden O’Donnell of Sycamore on Friday, October 11, 2024 at Howard Fellows Stadium in LaSalle. (MaKade Rios for Shaw Media)

Cahokia (7-1) at Sycamore (8-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comanches: They enter as South Seven champs and winners of six straight, most recently 26-9 against Collinsville last week. They haven’t played a one-score game yet this year and their closest game was a 28-17 win against Centralia in Week 7 that secured the conference. Their only loss is in Week 2, 49-26 to Jackson (Missouri). Zion Taylor is a threat at quarterback, having thrown for 1,926 yards this year, 18 touchdowns and five interceptions. Hartles Holman is the go-to receiver with 659 yards on 37 catches and six scores, while Omar Mims has 20 catches, 553 yards and seven touchdowns. The team has rushed for 1,610 yards this year with Correyonte Midgett leading the way with 559 yards on 80 carries and six scores. Taylor has 210 rushing yards and six rushing touchdo

About the Spartans: They faced a pass-heavy team in Week 3, a 21-13 win at Mahomet-Seymour. The Bulldogs lost one of their top receivers to an injury during the game and ended up trying to run the ball more. But the defense does well against the pass with 18 sacks this year, including six for Owen DePauw and two each for Kyle Prebil, Caden O’Donnell and Cristian Spartz. They’ve also forced nine interceptions, including two last week for Cooper Bode in a 42-0 over Morris that secured the Interstate 8 title. Burke Gautcher leads the offense with 1,257 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and an interception. Dylan Hodges (90-413-4) and Kevin Lee (58-327-9) lead the ground attack for the Spartans.

FND pick: Sycamore

Kaneland (5-3) at Althoff Catholic (8-0)

Kaneland’s Dylan Sanagustin runs with the football as Rochelle’s Kaiden Morris gives chase during Friday’s Interstate 8 matchup. (Russ Hodges)

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

About the Knights: Kaneland broke its three-game losing streak in a big way, topping La Salle-Peru 38-0 - matching the biggest loss of the year the Cavs have suffered. Now the Knights have to face an undefeated Crusaders team, but a six-plus win team is not an unusual situation for the Knights this year. While they lost to both Rochelle (52-24) and Sycamore (35-7), which are a combined 15-1, they’ve also beaten Washington (20-14) and Wauconda (16-7), which are each 6-2 heading into the final week, with neither facing a team with a winning record. Carter Grabowski has had a standout season in every facet of the game. Not only is he an explosive returner, he has 55 tackles, three for a loss, and two interceptions this year. He also has 530 rushing yards on 109 carries and five scores.

About the Crusaders: An independent team, Althoff Catholic has scored at least 41 points in every game this year and aside from a 53-52 win against Tolono Unity, hasn’t surrendered more than 21 points. They rolled to a 55-6 win against Granite City last week. Dierre Hill has rushed for 1,516 yards this year and 23 touchdowns, averaging 17.4 yards per carry on 87 touches. Jayden Ellington keeps teams on their toes, completing 71.4% of his passes for 1,395 yards, 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. Kaneland coach Michael Thorgesen said Hill is one of the best running backs in the state.

FND pick: Althoff Catholic

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Hiawatha's Jayden Gray brings down South Beloit's Chase Herrington during their game Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, at Hiawatha High School in Kirkland. (Mark Busch)

Milledgeville (7-1) at Hiawatha (2-5)

When: 8 p.m. Friday

About the Missiles: They haven’t been hurting for offense this year, scoring 70 or more points four times, including last week in an 80-36 win over River Ridge. It was the most points they’ve allowed this year, topping what they allowed in their one loss, 30-14 to Polo. They ran for 456 yards last week, with Jayden Promenschenkel rushing for 163 yards and three touchdowns on 12 carries. Konner Johnson scored twice and had 113 yards on three carries.

About the Hawks: Coach Kenny McPeek said it’s been a tough season for the young Hawks, fresh off a 38-6 loss at Alden-Hebron that ended any hopes of a playoff berth. He said the team was all-in on another trip to the 8-man postseason, and the loss means a summer full of re-evaluating things for the coaching staff. McPeek said it is for the most part a young team with a lot returning. Colby Wylde has come on strong at receiver as the year has gone on, emerging as a top target for Aiden Cooper - both return next year.

FND pick: Milledgeville