Newman wins seventh straight: Sauk Valley Week 8 football roundup

Oregon's Keaton Salsbury (10) runs for a gain as Leyton Kenney (16) blocks during Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 action against Rockford Lutheran in Rockford. (Earleen Hinton)

Nonconference

Newman Central Catholic 34, Kewanee 14: The ninth-ranked Comets (7-1) won their seventh straight game after the road victory at Kewanee (4-3). Newman took control following the break after the Boilermakers took a 14-13 lead with a score just before halftime.

Fulton 61, Knoxville 40: The Steamers (3-6) got back in the win column after taking the shootout at home. Fulton ran for 293 yards and Braedon Meyers threw for six touchdown passes and 233 yards in the win.

Erie-Prophetstown 37, Mendota 7: The Panthers blew out a winless Mendota team to get to 5-3 on the season. E-P led 18-0 at halftime and was pitching a shutout until midway through the fourth quarter.

Big Northern

Rockford Lutheran 24, Oregon 0: The Hawks (4-4, 4-4) fell to .500 after being shut out on the road by the Crusaders (6-2, 6-2). Hunter Bartel was held to 56 yards on 13 carries in the loss.

Genoa-Kingston 25, Rock Falls 13: The Rockets (1-7, 1-7) fell at home as the Cogs (4-4, 3-4) earned their fourth win of the season. It was the closest contest of the year so far for Rock Falls, whose only win came via forfeit by Rockford Christian.

Northwest Upstate Illini

Eastland-Pearl City 18, Morrison 14: Adam Awender had two rushing touchdowns and Jaxsyn Kempel added another as the Wildcatz (6-2, 5-2) clinched a spot in the playoffs. Draven Zier also had 86 yards rushing in the win as Morrison fell to 3-5, 2-5.

Du-Pec 54, Forreston 26: Forreston fell at home as the Rivermen improved to 7-1, 7-1. Forreston fell to 2-6, 1-6 as any playoff hopes were dashed. They had not missed the playoffs since 2009.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association

Milledgeville 80, River Ridge 36: The Missiles improved to 7-1 after the home blowout to follow up last week’s 40-0 road win over South Beloit. River Ridge fell to 2-6.

Orangeville 52, Ashton-Franklin Center 20: The Broncos got to 4-4 after the win over the winless Raiders. They got back in the win column after last week’s 44-14 loss to West Carroll.

Polo 52, West Carroll 6: The Marcos improved to 8-0 after another dominant win on the road. They had a shutout going until the fourth quarter as Gus Mumford led the team with two touchdowns and 65 yards rushing. Polo ran for 259 yards as a team as West Carroll fell to 6-2.

Amboy 50, West Central 8: The Clippers (7-1) were dominant in the road win over the Heat (6-2). It was Amboy’s fifth time holding an opponent to less than 14 points.