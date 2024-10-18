Rock Island football vs. Sterling score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Rock Island faces Sterling in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Drake Lansman will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Rock Island vs. Sterling kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Sterling High School

Rock Island-Sterling preview

About the Rocks: They got their first win of the season 13-6 last week against Galesburg (1-6, 0-4). The Rocks are averaging just 14 points per game this season while giving up a Big-6 high 37.7 points per game.

About the Golden Warriors: They fell 63-6 to Class 6A second-ranked Quincy on the road to snap a four-game win streak. Quincy jumped out to a 28-3 lead after one quarter and 56-6 halftime advantage in the win. Quincy put up more than 600 yards of offense while holding Sterling to 124 net yards. Sterling’s defense had been stingy before the road loss. Emmanuel Arreola led Sterling with 49 yards rushing on nine carries.

Friday Night Drive’s pick: Sterling

How to watch Rock Island-Sterling football game livestream

The Rock Island vs. Sterling game is available on the NFHS Network

