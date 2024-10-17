Sauk Valley area football preview capsules for Week 8 of the 2024 season

Dixon’s Aidan Hogard carries the American flag Friday, Aug. 30, 2024, as the Dukes take the field against Stillman Valley to start the 2024 football season. (Alex T. Paschal)

Big Northern

Byron (7-0, 6-0) at Dixon (7-0, 6-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: They are the defending state champions and top-ranked team in Class 3A. The Tigers have won 21 straight games. Their last loss came in 2022 in the state semifinals against eventual state champion IC Catholic. They beat Winnebago 64-0 on Friday and have outscored opponents 382-41. They won last year’s matchup 49-6. They have shut out two straight opponents, Genoa-Kingston and Winnebago, and have not allowed double-digit scoring since a Week 2 win over Rockford Lutheran 49-18.

About the Dukes: Ranked second in Class 4A, they are coming off their best win of the season, a 40-14 road victory over Class 2A’s No. 5 Johnston City, ranked seventh this week. This is a matchup of the top two scoring offenses and defenses in the Big Northern Conference. Dixon is led by QB Cullen Shaner, who has thrown for 1,205 yards and 19 touchdowns against just two interceptions. He has completed 88 of 130 passes, good for a 68% completion rate. His 437 yards rushing are second on the team to Landon Knigge’s 691.

Defensively, Dixon has forced 15 turnovers and allowed just three passing touchdowns and five rushing TDs. Opponents are averaging just 2.35 yards per rush.

FND pick: Dixon

Oregon (4-3, 4-3) at Rockford Lutheran (5-2, 5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Hawks: They have won four of their last five games and two straight, a 21-13 win over Stillman Valley and a 55-19 win over Rock Falls last week. Oregon rushed for over 500 yards against the Rockets, led by 161 yards and a touchdown from Logan Weems. Keaton Salsbury added 102 yards and two TDs on seven rushes. Oregon faces Athens (2-5) at home in Week 9.

About the Crusaders: They won last year’s matchup 22-14. Their two losses came 49-18 to Byron and 56-13 to Dixon. They beat North Boone 21-0 last week to earn their first shutout of the season.

FND pick: Rockford Lutheran

Genoa-Kingston (3-4, 2-4) at Rock Falls (1-6, 1-6)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cogs: Coach Cam Davekos said the Cogs are locked in and ready to go in a must-win situation for the last two weeks after a 22-20 overtime loss to Stillman Valley handed them their fourth loss of the year. In order to extend the season, he said he’s been preaching to the team attention to detail and maximum effort. Last week was the first time the Cogs scored more than seven points in a loss this year. G-K didn’t make the playoffs last year, and the last time the Cogs failed to qualify in consecutive seasons was 2011-12.

About the Rockets: They’re still searching for their first on-the-field win this season, having picked up a forfeit over Rockford Christian. They’re coming off a 55-19 loss to Oregon last week, the first time they’ve scored more than 14 points in a game - although they haven’t been shut out this year either after having played Dixon and Byron.

FND pick: Genoa-Kingston

Northwest Upstate Illini

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcatz: Seeking a sixth win, they had a four-game winning streak snapped in a 35-18 home loss to Le-Win (7-0, 6-0). E-PC trailed just 28-22 at halftime being being shut out after the break. Adam Awender had a kick return touchdown, threw a TD pass to Zyacn Haverland and Draven Zier scored a rushing touchdown for the Wildcatz. E-PC had just seven first downs as Le-Win ran for 361 rushing yards.

About the Mustangs: They lost 54-14 to Stockton after wins over Forreston and Dakota. The offense has struggled mightily in losses, scoring just 29 points in four setbacks. Morrison finishes the regular season with the Wooden Shoe game at home against Fulton.

FND pick: E-PC

Du-Pec (6-1, 6-1) at Forreston (2-5, 1-5)

About the Rivermen: They won a shootout 60-36 over Fulton at home to clinch a playoff berth. Du-Pec scored its second most points of the season after the 61-13 win over Galena to bounce back from last week’s 46-22 loss to Lena-Winslow. The defense has allowed 82 points the last two weeks after giving up just 21 the previous four.

About the Cardinals: They snapped a four-game skid with a 20-16 nonconference road win over Hazel Green Southwestern (Wis.). They rushed for 246 yards on 49 carries in the win. Forreston is in must-win mode and has not missed the playoffs since 2009. The Cardinals close the season at Lena-Winslow.

FND pick: Du-Pec

Nonconference

Fulton (2-5) vs. Knoxville (2-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Steamers: They won this matchup 42-0 last year. Fulton dropped their second straight game after falling 60-36 to Du-Pec on the road. The finish the regular reason against Morrison at home in the Wooden Shoe game. Fulton QB Dom Kramer is up to 1,124 yards passing with seven touchdowns this season, also rushing for 412 yards and four touchdowns on 82 carries. Skylier Crooks has seven touchdowns and 297 yards on 87 carries and Jacob Huisenga is the team’s leading receiver at 501 yards and seven touchdowns on 34 catches.

About the Blue Bullets: They are coming off a season-high in scoring after beating West Hancock co-op 80-52. Their other win came in Week 4, a 49-18 win over Lewistown co-op. They have not missed the playoffs in the previous 10 full seasons.

FND pick: Fulton

Newman Central Catholic (6-1) at Kewanee (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: Ranked ninth this week in the latest AP Class 1A poll, the Comets are coming off a 35-7 win to clinch the Three Rivers Rock title and a playoff berth. It is their first conference title since 2017. Briar Ivey had 101 yards rushing on 15 carries and four Newman backs scored touchdowns. For the season, Ivey has 462 yards rushing and seven touchdowns on 71 carries. He is one of four Newman tailbacks around or above at least 200 yards rushing. QB Evan Bushman is 62-of-92 for 909 yards and 10 touchdowns to four interceptions. Daniel Kelly has 95 tackles with 14 for a loss this season on defense.

About the Boilermakers: They have scored 42 points or more in a three-game win streak against Hall, Mendota and Sherrard. They beat Riverdale 27-18 in Week 2 after opening the season with a 13-6 loss to Erie-Prophetstown. They finish the season at Orion.

FND pick: Newman

Erie-Prophetstown (4-3) at Mendota (0-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Mendota has lost 10 consecutive games after last week’s 57-14 loss to Princeton. … Braiden Freeman ran for a 36-yard TD last week and also had four receptions for 45 yards. … Aden Tillman completed 7-of-11 passes for 86 yards and a 13-yard TD pass to Joe Stewart against Princeton … Mendota allowed 382 yards - 305 rushing and 89 passing - against the Tigers last week. … The Trojans lost 54-34 to E-P in the teams’ last meeting in 2022.

About the Panthers: E-P made a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line to hang on for a 32-38 victory over Orion last week. The Panthers led 26-7 early in the third quarter. … With last week’s win, the Panthers eclipsed last year’s win total. … Demetree Larsen ran for TDs of 55 and 49 yards against Orion. … E-P racked up 299 yards (245 rushing, 54 passing) against Orion while allowing 347 (179 rushing, 168 passing).

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Lincoln Trail-Prairieland (Large)

Bureau Valley (3-4, 2-3) at Macomb (5-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 34-7 to Illini West last week to hurt the Storm’s playoff chances. Bureau Valley has just 27 playoff points so likely needs to win its final two games to qualify for the postseason. … Against Illini West, the Storm racked up 331 yards but couldn’t get into the end zone until the fourth quarter on a 3-yard pass from Bryce Helms to Blake Foster. … Helms completed 9-of-16 passes for 87 yards and ran for 60 yards on 16 carries last week.

About the Bombers: After a 5-0 start, Macomb has lost its last two games - 26-20 to Farmington and 31-28 to Elmwood-Brimfield. … Against E-B, QB Braden Holthaus completed 20-of-34 passes for 291 yards and three TDs and ran for 44 yards and a TD on 10 carries, while Drew Watson caught nine passes for 91 yards and a TD. … The Bombers allowed E-B to rush for 471 yards on 78 carries, including 255 yards and four TDs by Bo Windish. The Trojans did not attempt a pass.

FND pick: Macomb

Western Big 6 Conference

Rock Island (1-6, 1-3) at Sterling (4-3, 3-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rocks: They got their first win of the season 13-6 last week against Galesburg (1-6, 0-4). The Rocks are averaging just 14 points per game this season while giving up a Big-6 high 37.7 points per game.

About the Golden Warriors: They fell 63-6 to Class 6A second-ranked Quincy on the road to snap a four-game win streak. Quincy jumped out to a 28-3 lead after one quarter and 56-6 halftime advantage in the win. Quincy put up more than 600 yards of offense while holding Sterling to 124 net yards. Sterling’s defense had been stingy before the road loss. Emmanuel Arreola led Sterling with 49 yards rushing on nine carries.

Illinois 8-Man Football Association North

River Ridge (2-5) at Milledgeville (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: They lost 65-50 to Alden-Hebron last week after a 22-12 win over Hiawatha and a 22-12 win over A-FC. River Ridge started the season 0-4, giving up 54 points or more in losses to West Carroll, Polo, South Beloit and Orangeville.

About the Missiles: They bounced back from their first loss of the season to Polo 30-14 with a 40-0 road win over South Beloit. Milledgeville snapped a five-game winning streak by the Sobos (5-2) with the victory.

FND pick: Milledgeville

Orangeville (3-4) at Ashton-Franklin Center (0-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Broncos: They lost 44-14 to West Carroll last week to snap a three-game winning streak. They scored 42 points or more in wins over River Ridge, Christian Life co-op and Hiawatha. They finish the season at home against Polo.

About the Raiders: The defense has given up an average of 51 points per game this season. Offensively, its season-high in scoring came in a 48-46 loss to River Ridge in Week 6.

FND pick: Orangeville

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Marcos: They have passed every test so far this season with convincing wins over the top teams in the division so far. They handed Milledgeville their only loss 30-14 and beat South Beloit 44-8 in Week 1.

About the Thunder: Their first season playing 8-man football has been a success after entering the season on a 24-game losing streak in 11-man football. West Carroll beat Orangeville 44-14 last week. Its only loss was a 44-0 setback to Milledgeville in Week 5. The Thunder finish the regular season at South Beloit.

FND pick: Polo

Illinois 8-Man Football Association West

Amboy co-op (6-1) at West Central (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy had five players score rushing touchdowns last week in a 68-0 rout of Peoria Heights. … Quinn Leffelman ran for two TDs, while Eddie Jones ran for a 30-yard TD and completed 2-of-2 passes for 45 yards and two scores. … The Clippers have won their last two games by a combined 114-14 score. … Amboy has held four opponents to 14 points or less. … Amboy has scored more than 50 points four times.

About the Heat: West Central suffered its first loss last season, 41-26 to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. Amboy beat FCW 46-14 the previous week. … The Heat beat the Clippers 68-30 in the 2022 Illinois 8-Man Football Association state title game. … West Central averaged 54.7 points per game during the first six weeks of the season. … The Clippers are giving up 28.4 points per game.

FND pick: Amboy