Riverdale football vs. Hall score, news, our pick, live coverage

Riverdale faces Hall in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Kevin Chlum will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Riverdale vs. Hall kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Hall High School

Riverdale-Hall preview

About the Red Devils: Hall hung tough with Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division champion Monmouth-Roseville last week in a 35-14 loss. The Red Devils trailed 7-0 at halftime. … Hall hit on two long passes to score with a 77-yard halfback pass from Aiden Redcliff to Jack Jablonski and a 87-yard TD from Dylan Glynn to Braden Curran. … Redcliff led the Red Devils in rushing last week with 63 yards on 15 carries. … Hall beat Riverdale 46-6 last season.

About the Rams: Riverdale had a two-game losing streak snapped last week with a 35-7 loss to Newman. … The Rams are 3-4 and in the hunt for a playoff berth after going 0-9 last season and not fielding a varsity team in 2022. Riverdale finishes against Sherrard (2-5) in Week 9. … Against Newman, Gaege Heinsen ran for a 10-yard TD to tie the game in the first half. The Comets led 13-7 at halftime. … Riverdale was limited to five first downs, 137 rushing yards and one completed pass for negative yards last week against the Comets.

FND pick: Riverdale

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates