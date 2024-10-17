NewsTribune Week 8 football capsules: L-P, Bureau Valley look to stay in playoff hunt

Interstate 8

La Salle-Peru (3-4, 1-3) at Kaneland (4-3, 1-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cavaliers: La Salle-Peru is coming off a 28-13 loss to Sycamore. … The Cavaliers had not scored in four straight meetings against the Spartans but ended the drought with two fourth quarter touchdowns – an 18-yard pass from Marion Persich to Landon Zellers and a 28-yard interception return by Reegan Kellett. … Perisch has completed 80 of 148 passes for 1,042 yards and eight TDs with four interceptions. … The Cavaliers have lost three in a row to Kaneland, including a 42-7 loss last fall. … L-P, with 33 playoff points, needs at least one win in the last two weeks to have a shot at the playoffs.

About the Knights: The first four games and the most recent three games couldn’t be more different for Kaneland. The Knights started 4-0, not allowing more than 20 points in a game, and that was in a 49-20 win against Ottawa in which the Pirates scored after the running clock. But the Knights have lost 50-10 to Morris, 35-7 to Sycamore and 52-24 to Rochelle last week. … They can strengthen their playoff position by virtually securing a spot with a win this week, extra pivotal given a trip to Belleville for Althoff Catholic (7-0) lurking in Week 9. … Carter Grabowski has been all over the field for the Knights, leading with 51 tackles (three for a loss) and two interceptions. He’s also carried the ball 97 times for 458 yards and four touchdowns to lead the team’s ground attack. … QB Chase Kruckenberg completed 20 of 30 passes for 288 yards and three TDs against Rochelle, while Dylan Sanagustin caught eight passes for 154 yards and a 59-yard TD.

Friday Night Drive pick: Kaneland

Nonconference

St. Bede (1-5) at Bloomington Central Catholic (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bruins: St. Bede missed a late two-point conversion in a 29-27 loss to Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington last week. … QB Gino Ferrari completed 7 of 12 passes for 126 yards and a TD last week while running for 52 yards and three scores. … Landon Marquez rushed for 98 yards on 26 attempts last week and has 567 rushing yards on 131 carries this season. … The Bruins have lost four games in a row since their 61-0 win over Walther Christian in Week 3.

About the Saints: BCC beat IVC 49-28 last week. St. Bede lost to the Grey Ghosts 35-22. … All three of the Saints’ losses have come at the hands of state-ranked teams with a combined 19-2 record. Two losses came by three points or less - Paxton-Buckley-Loda (22-21) and Monticello (28-25). … BCC had 304 yards – 203 rushing and 137 passing – in last week’s win. … Sophomore QB Matthew Brady threw multiple TD passes against IVC.

FND pick: Bloomington Central Catholic

Three Rivers crossover

Riverdale (3-4) at Hall-Putnam County (1-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Red Devils: Hall hung tough with Three Rivers Conference Mississippi Division champion Monmouth-Roseville last week in a 35-14 loss. The Red Devils trailed 7-0 at halftime. … Hall hit on two long passes to score with a 77-yard halfback pass from Aiden Redcliff to Jack Jablonski and a 87-yard TD from Dylan Glynn to Braden Curran. … Redcliff led the Red Devils in rushing last week with 63 yards on 15 carries. … Hall beat Riverdale 46-6 last season.

About the Rams: Riverdale had a two-game losing streak snapped last week with a 35-7 loss to Newman. … The Rams are 3-4 and in the hunt for a playoff berth after going 0-9 last season and not fielding a varsity team in 2022. Riverdale finishes against Sherrard (2-5) in Week 9. … Against Newman, Gaege Heinsen ran for a 10-yard TD to tie the game in the first half. The Comets led 13-7 at halftime. … Riverdale was limited to five first downs, 137 rushing yards and one completed pass for negative yards last week against the Comets.

FND pick: Riverdale

Erie-Prophetstown (4-3) at Mendota (0-7)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Trojans: Mendota has dropped 10 consecutive games after last week’s 57-14 loss to Princeton. … Braiden Freeman ran for a 36-yard TD last week and also had four receptions for 45 yards. … Aden Tillman completed 7 of 11 passes for 86 yards and a 13-yard TD pass to Joe Stewart against Princeton … Mendota allowed 382 yards – 305 rushing and 89 passing – against the Tigers last week. … The Trojans lost 54-34 to E-P in the teams’ last meeting in 2022.

About the Panthers: E-P made a stop on fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line to hang on for a 32-38 victory over Orion last week. The Panthers led 26-7 early in the third quarter. … With last week’s win, the Panthers eclipsed last year’s win total. … Demetree Larsen ran for TDs of 55 and 49 yards against Orion. … E-P racked up 299 yards (245 rushing, 54 passing) against Orion while allowing 347 (179 rushing, 168 passing).

FND pick: Erie-Prophetstown

Mercer County (3-4) at Princeton (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Princeton rolled to a 57-14 win over Mendota last week to clinch its sixth straight playoff berth. … Casey Etheridge ran for 171 yards and three TDs on 12 carries last week and has 837 yards and 12 TDs on 107 carries this fall. … Noah LaPorte caught three passes for 88 yards and two TDs against Mendota. … Princeton has won its last two games by a combined score of 98-14 after its 31-3 loss to Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5.

About the Golden Eagles: Mercer County has suspended coach Tanner Matlick indefinitely. “This action is not the result of a singular event, but a culmination of a series of events resulting in a climate and culture below the expectations of the school district and community,” Unit 404 superintendent Tim Farquer said in a statement to WRMJ. Assistant Jason Kenney has been named interim coach. … The Golden Eagles, who are in their first season in the Three Rivers, lost 34-6 to Rockridge last week for their third week in a row. … John Baldwin completed 9 of 16 passes for 104 yards with no TDs and an interception last week while running for 73 yards and a TD on 11 carries.

FND pick: Princeton

Lincoln Trail/Prairieland Large

Bureau Valley (3-4, 2-3) at Macomb (5-2, 4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Storm: Bureau Valley lost 34-7 to Illini West last week to hurt the Storm’s playoff chances. Bureau Valley has just 27 playoff points, so it likely needs to win its final two games to qualify for the postseason. … Against Illini West, the Storm racked up 331 yards but couldn’t get into the end zone until the fourth quarter on a 3-yard pass from Bryce Helms to Blake Foster. … Helms completed 9 of 16 passes for 87 yards and ran for 60 yards on 16 carries last week.

About the Bombers: After a 5-0 start, Macomb has lost its last two games – 26-20 to Farmington and 31-28 to Elmwood-Brimfield. … Against E-B, QB Braden Holthaus completed 20 of 34 passes for 291 yards and three TDs and ran for 44 yards and a TD on 10 carries, while Drew Watson caught nine passes for 91 yards and a TD. … The Bombers allowed E-B to rush for 471 yards on 78 carries, including 255 yards and four TDs by Bo Windish. The Trojans did not attempt a pass.

FND pick: Macomb

Heart of Central Illinois Small

Fieldcrest (1-6) at Tuscola (4-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: Fieldcrest has lost three games in a row since beating Westmont 54-0, including a 43-12 loss to Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley last week. … The Knights scored 14 points or less in five of seven games this season. … Fieldcrest has given up more than 40 points three times this season and is allowing 31 points per game.

About the Warriors: Tuscola rallied last week to beat Heyworth 25-20. The Warriors trailed 20-16 at halftime. … Tuscola had 336 yards (292 rushing, 44 passing) last week while allowing 277 (130 rushing, 147 passing). … Tuscola has beaten three teams that have defeated Fieldcrest in Fisher (37-13), Meridian (24-6) and Central A&M (18-13). The Knights lost 28-14 to Fisher, 34-28 to Meridian and 42-14 to Central A&M.

FND pick: Tuscola

Illinois Eight-Man West

Amboy co-op (6-1) at West Central (6-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Clippers: Amboy had five players score rushing touchdowns last week in a 68-0 rout of Peoria Heights. … Quinn Leffelman ran for two TDs, while Eddie Jones ran for a 30-yard TD and completed 2 of 2 passes for 45 yards and two scores. … The Clippers have won their last two games by a combined 114-14. … Amboy has held four opponents to 14 points or less. … Amboy has scored more than 50 points four times.

About the Heat: West Central suffered its first loss last season, 41-26 to Flanagan-Cornell/Woodland. Amboy beat FCW 46-14 the previous week. … The Heat beat the Clippers 68-30 in the 2022 Illinois 8-Man Football Association state title game. … West Central averaged 54.7 points per game during the first six weeks of the season. … The Clippers are giving up 28.4 points per game.

FND pick: Amboy