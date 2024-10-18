Richmond-Burton football vs. Marengo score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Richmond-Burton faces Marengo in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Andy Tavegia will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Richmond-Burton vs. Marengo kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Marengo High School

Richmond-Burton-Marengo preview

About the Rockets: R-B beat Woodstock North 35-0 last week in the teams’ first-place showdown, notching its first shutout of the season. R-B, Woodstock North and Sandwich are tied atop the conference standings, but the KRC uses head-to-head competition as the first tiebreaker, and R-B has beaten Woodstock North and Sandwich. … R-B has outscored its opponents 178-35 during its four-game winning streak, and its 85 points allowed are the fewest in the KRC. In handing Woodstock North its first KRC loss, the Rockets built a 21-0 lead by halftime. The sophomore backfield duo of Hunter Carley and Riley Shea led the ground game. Carley ran 19 times for 143 yards, including TD runs of 2 and 1 yards. Shea had 82 rushing yards on 15 carries and scored a TD from 2 yards out. Junior QB Ray Hannemann threw an 18-yard TD pass to Nate Moreno, and Luke Johnson scored on a 4-yard run. … A win will clinch a playoff berth for the Rockets, who, not counting the abbreviated COVID-19 season, has not missed the playoffs since 2006.

About the Indians: Marengo’s 33-29 win over host Harvard last week gave the Indians three wins in their past four games. The Lopez brothers had big games against the Hornets. David Lopez threw for 149 yards and a TD on 12-of-20 passing and also rushed for 143 yards on 12 carries with TDs from 51 and 6 yards out. His interception set up a 34-yard TD pass to Alten Bergbreiter. Cooper Lopez, a junior and younger brother of David, also had an interception. Connor Sacco (2 yards) and Logan Boley (9 yards) also had rushing TDs.

FND pick: Richmond-Burton

How to watch Richmond-Burton-Marengo football game livestream

The Richmond-Burton vs. Marengo game is available on the NFHS Network

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates