Prairie Ridge football vs. Crystal Lake Central score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Prairie Ridge faces Crystal Lake Central in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joe Aguilar will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Prairie Ridge vs. Crystal Lake Central kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Crystal Lake Central High School

Prairie Ridge-Crystal Lake Central preview

About the Wolves: Banged-up Prairie Ridge looks to rebound after allowing a school-record 469 passing yards and six TD passes to Burlington Central’s Jackson Alcorn in a 52-21 loss. The Wolves entered the game having allowed only 57 points through six weeks. Prairie Ridge has lost QB Luke Vanderwiel, FB Jack Finn and WB Jesse Kautz to injuries in the last two weeks. Coach Mike Frericks said he hopes to get Vanderwiel (leg) back in the next two weeks. … Dom Creatore tried to keep Prairie Ridge close against Burlington Central, running for 172 yards and a TD on 30 carries. Sophomore Owen Satterlee, who has been playing QB in Vanderwiel’s absence, opened the scoring on a 22-yard run, but the Wolves trailed 28-14 at halftime. Prairie Ridge fumbled eight times, losing four. The Wolves have lost two of their last three. A win secures a playoff berth for Prairie Ridge for the fourth straight season. Before the abbreviated COVID-19 season, the Wolves had not missed the postseason since 2012.

About the Tigers: Crystal Lake Central’s 27-3 loss at Jacobs last week was its third in four weeks. The Tigers have scored only 86 points (12.3 per game), and their 207 points allowed are the most in the FVC. Central lost to Prairie Ridge 35-6 last season.

FND pick: Prairie Ridge

