Oswego East football vs. Yorkville score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

What to know

Oswego East vs. Yorkville kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Yorkville High School

Oswego East-Yorkville preview

About the Wolves: Oswego East gave a big boost to its flagging playoff hopes with a 21-9 win over Bolingbrook last week. That leaves the SPC West with four of its six teams – Oswego East, Yorkville, Bolingbrook and Plainfield North – at 3-4 needing at minimum one more win to reach the postseason. Niko Villacci threw touchdown passes to Connor Konken and Lincoln Ijams and Jasiah Watson ran for a TD in the Bolingbrook win. Defensively, Oswego East allowed just 113 yards of offense, Andy Pohlman leading the way with eight tackles and an interception. Most of all, Oswego East avoided being its worst enemy with penalties in the win, got an early lead and maintained it, a welcome change. Oswego East faces unbeaten Oswego in Week 9, making a win here all the more urgent.

About the Foxes: Yorkville comes in off a tough 27-7 loss to Oswego, a week after it had defeated another unbeaten in Minooka. The Foxes have made five consecutive playoff appearances, but there is work to be done to make it six. Jack Beetham was 10 for 23 for 136 yards and a late touchdown to Dyllan Malone, who had three catches. T.J. Harland rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries, but the Foxes hurt themselves by playing behind the sticks too frequently and committing two turnovers. Defensively, Lincoln Reuterskiold had five solo tackles and assisted five others. Yorkville has won the last two meetings with Oswego East, 13-8 last year. Yorkville is at Plainfield North in Week 9. The Foxes have the fewest current playoff points (32) of the SPC West 3-4s, reducing their margin for error.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Postgame analysis:

