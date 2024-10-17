2024 Record Newspapers Football Preview Capsules for Week 8

Southwest Prairie Conference West

Minooka (6-1, 2-1) at Oswego (7-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Minooka was eager to get back to work after a disappointing loss to Yorkville in Week 6, and for the most part work was what they did in toppling longtime rival Plainfield North. It was an efficient offensive effort engineered by QB Zane Caves, while the defense was as stingy as it has been all season. Minooka’s defense has allowed no more than 21 points to any opponent this season.

About the Panthers: Oswego remains one of 39 playoff-eligible teams statewide without a loss following last Friday’s workmanlike 27-7 win over Yorkville. Donovan Williams had his second pick-six in three weeks and Oswego’s defense held its sixth of seven opponents to seven points or fewer. Oswego’s backfield depth is being tested as Dekker Zelensek left last week’s game with an injury. Starting running back Ayden Villa, injured in Week 6, is hopeful to return this week. The expected return of two-way threat Jeremiah Cain, unavailable last week, adds a playmaker on both sides. Oswego won eight consecutive Southwest Prairie Conference titles from 2011-2018, but its lone title since came in the shortened 2021 COVID-19 spring season. A win here would return the Panthers to the top of the heap.

FND Pick: Oswego

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wolves: Oswego East gave a big boost to its flagging playoff hopes with a 21-9 win over Bolingbrook last week. That leaves the SPC West with four of its six teams – Oswego East, Yorkville, Bolingbrook and Plainfield North – at 3-4 needing at minimum one more win to reach the postseason. Niko Villacci threw touchdown passes to Connor Konken and Lincoln Ijams and Jasiah Watson ran for a TD in the Bolingbrook win. Defensively, Oswego East allowed just 113 yards of offense, Andy Pohlman leading the way with eight tackles and an interception. Most of all, Oswego East avoided being its worst enemy with penalties in the win, got an early lead and maintained it, a welcome change. Oswego East faces unbeaten Oswego in Week 9, making a win here all the more urgent.

About the Foxes: Yorkville comes in off a tough 27-7 loss to Oswego, a week after it had defeated another unbeaten in Minooka. The Foxes have made five consecutive playoff appearances, but there is work to be done to make it six. Jack Beetham was 10 for 23 for 136 yards and a late touchdown to Dyllan Malone, who had three catches. T.J. Harland rushed for 72 yards on 15 carries, but the Foxes hurt themselves by playing behind the sticks too frequently and committing two turnovers. Defensively, Lincoln Reuterskiold had five solo tackles and assisted five others. Yorkville has won the last two meetings with Oswego East, 13-8 last year. Yorkville is at Plainfield North in Week 9. The Foxes have the fewest current playoff points (32) of the SPC West 3-4s, reducing their margin for error.

FND Pick: Yorkville

Kishwaukee River Conference

Sandwich (4-3, 4-1) at Woodstock North (6-1, 4-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Sandwich licked its wounds from a tough Week 6 loss to Richmond-Burton and put together a solid 28-14 win over Woodstock last week. Nick Michalek had 132 all-purpose yards with a 70-yard TD run, and Diego Gomez rushed for 83 yards and three TDs on 14 carries. Linebacker Jeffrey Ashley, as he has been all year, was the ringleader of the defense with eight tackles, four assists and two tackles for loss as the Indians got back to fundamentals in a sound game on that side of the ball. Sandwich beat Woodstock North 21-6 last year.

About the Thunder: Woodstock North suffered its first loss of the season last week, as host R-B rolled to a 35-0 win in the KRC showdown. The Thunder came in averaging 43.5 points per game. FB David Randecker continued his strong season for Woodstock North, carrying the ball 17 times for 71 yards. The Thunder had not been shut out since Week 4 of the 2022 season. Woodstock North, R-B and Sandwich are tied for first place in the KRC, but R-B owns the tiebreaker (head-to-head competition).

Friday Night Drive pick: Woodstock North

Harvard (2-5, 0-5) at Plano (1-6, 0-5)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Since a 2-0 start, coming off a winless 2023 season, Harvard has lost five straight. The Hornets fell to visiting Marengo 33-29 last week, despite QB Adam Cooke rushing for 194 yards and four TDs on 23 carries. Danny Rosas returned a kickoff 70 yards, rushed for 57 yards and caught seven passes for 49 yards. Harvard has scored 57 points in its past two games. The Hornets lost to Plano 35-0 last year.

About the Reapers: Plano dropped its sixth straight game last week, 28-0 to Johnsburg. It was the second time in three weeks that the Reapers were shut out. Tim Young rushed for 52 yards on 14 carries and Kaiden Schimandle threw for 68 yards and an interception. Plano beat Harvard 35-0 last season. Plano is at Richmond-Burton in Week 9, so might need a win here to avoid the program’s first 1-8 season since 2002.

Friday Night Drive pick: Harvard