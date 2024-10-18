Minooka football vs. Oswego score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Minooka faces Oswego in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Josh Welge will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Minooka vs. Oswego kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Oswego High School

Minooka-Oswego preview

About the Indians: Minooka was eager to get back to work after a disappointing loss to Yorkville in Week 6, and for the most part work was what they did in toppling longtime rival Plainfield North. It was an efficient offensive effort engineered by QB Zane Caves, while the defense was as stingy as it has been all season. Minooka’s defense has allowed no more than 21 points to any opponent this season.

About the Panthers: Oswego remains one of 39 playoff-eligible teams statewide without a loss following last Friday’s workmanlike 27-7 win over Yorkville. Donovan Williams had his second pick-six in three weeks and Oswego’s defense held its sixth of seven opponents to seven points or fewer. Oswego’s backfield depth is being tested as Dekker Zelensek left last week’s game with an injury. Starting running back Ayden Villa, injured in Week 6, is hopeful to return this week. The expected return of two-way threat Jeremiah Cain, unavailable last week, adds a playmaker on both sides. Oswego won eight consecutive Southwest Prairie Conference titles from 2011-2018, but its lone title since came in the shortened 2021 COVID-19 spring season. A win here would return the Panthers to the top of the heap.

FND Pick: Oswego

How to watch Minooka-Oswego football game livestream

Postgame analysis:

Live updates