Lyons Township football vs. York score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lyons' Danny Carroll (7) looks for an opening as the Downers Grove North defense closes in during the varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township in Downers Grove. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Lyons Township faces York in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Scott Schmid will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lyons Township vs. York kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: York High School

Lyons Township-York preview

About the Lions: Lyons is the last remaining unbeaten in the Silver. That comes after the Lions’ stunning comeback from a 20-point second half deficit to beat previously undefeated Downers Grove North 21-20 last week. QB Dom Pisciotti threw interceptions on four consecutive possessions in the first half, but showed great resolve in connecting with Mack Long for three second-half touchdown passes. The last was the game-winner with 2:37 remaining, and Long followed with the game-clinching interception. Danny Carroll rushed for 104 yards and had six catches for 72 yards in the win. Lyons is one of just 39 remaining playoff eligible unbeatens remaining statewide. A win here clinches Lyons’ first outright Silver championship since 1987.

About the Dukes: York bounced back from a Week 6 loss to Downers Grove North, beating Glenbard West 24-14 to clinch the program’s fourth straight playoff appearance. A win here could set up the Dukes for a share of their third consecutive Silver title. Jimmy Conners rushed for 91 yards and two TDs and Henry Duda rushed for a TD against Glenbard West. Notre Dame recruit Joe Reiff anchored a line that paved the way for 380 yards of offense, and also had six tackles and five QB hurries defensively. Evan Gaughan added 11 tackles and a sack. York beat Lyons twice last season, 24-14 in conference and 17-14 in a second-round playoff game.

FND Pick: York

Postgame analysis:

Live updates