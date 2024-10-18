Lyons Township football vs. York score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lyons Township faces York in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Scott Schmid will have live updates, scores and news from the game.
What to know
Lyons Township vs. York kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Where: York High School
About the Lions: Lyons is the last remaining unbeaten in the Silver. That comes after the Lions’ stunning comeback from a 20-point second half deficit to beat previously undefeated Downers Grove North 21-20 last week. QB Dom Pisciotti threw interceptions on four consecutive possessions in the first half, but showed great resolve in connecting with Mack Long for three second-half touchdown passes. The last was the game-winner with 2:37 remaining, and Long followed with the game-clinching interception. Danny Carroll rushed for 104 yards and had six catches for 72 yards in the win. Lyons is one of just 39 remaining playoff eligible unbeatens remaining statewide. A win here clinches Lyons’ first outright Silver championship since 1987.
About the Dukes: York bounced back from a Week 6 loss to Downers Grove North, beating Glenbard West 24-14 to clinch the program’s fourth straight playoff appearance. A win here could set up the Dukes for a share of their third consecutive Silver title. Jimmy Conners rushed for 91 yards and two TDs and Henry Duda rushed for a TD against Glenbard West. Notre Dame recruit Joe Reiff anchored a line that paved the way for 380 yards of offense, and also had six tackles and five QB hurries defensively. Evan Gaughan added 11 tackles and a sack. York beat Lyons twice last season, 24-14 in conference and 17-14 in a second-round playoff game.
FND Pick: York
Postgame analysis:
