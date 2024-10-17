2024 Suburban Life area preview capsules for Week 8

West Suburban Silver

Lyons (7-0, 5-0) at York (6-1, 3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Lyons is the last remaining unbeaten in the Silver. That comes after the Lions’ stunning comeback from a 20-point second half deficit to beat previously undefeated Downers Grove North 21-20 last week. QB Dom Pisciotti threw interceptions on four consecutive possessions in the first half, but showed great resolve in connecting with Mack Long for three second-half touchdown passes. The last was the game-winner with 2:37 remaining, and Long followed with the game-clinching interception. Danny Carroll rushed for 104 yards and had six catches for 72 yards in the win. Lyons is one of just 39 remaining playoff eligible unbeatens remaining statewide. A win here clinches Lyons’ first outright Silver championship since 1987.

About the Dukes: York bounced back from a Week 6 loss to Downers Grove North, beating Glenbard West 24-14 to clinch the program’s fourth straight playoff appearance. A win here could set up the Dukes for a share of their third consecutive Silver title. Jimmy Conners rushed for 91 yards and two TDs and Henry Duda rushed for a TD against Glenbard West. Notre Dame recruit Joe Reiff anchored a line that paved the way for 380 yards of offense, and also had six tackles and five QB hurries defensively. Evan Gaughan added 11 tackles and a sack. York beat Lyons twice last season, 24-14 in conference and 17-14 in a second-round playoff game.

FND Pick: York

Glenbard West (2-5, 1-3) at Proviso West (2-5, 0-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hilltoppers: Glenbard West has never missed the playoffs under head coach Chad Hetlet, 16 consecutive appearances, but now must win out to have any hope of keeping that streak alive. The schedule is favorable to do just that, games with 2-5 Proviso West and a Week 9 home game with 1-6 Oak Park-River Forest. With a large amount of playoff points, currently 40, Glenbard West would figure to be one of the first 4-5s to make the field. Teyion Oriental rushed for 81 yards and a TD threw for 65 in the York loss. JaMarcus Kelly added a 5-yard TD run, but the Hilltoppers as a whole struggled to move the ball, a recurring theme as they’ve managed two TDs or fewer in four of five losses.

About the Panthers: Proviso West lost to Hinsdale Central 64-0 last week. The Panthers have been outscored 226-0 in five Silver games.

FND Pick: Glenbard West

Hinsdale Central (3-4, 1-3) at Oak Park-River Forest (1-6, 1-3)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About the Red Devils: Hinsdale Central, like Glenbard West in win out mode for the playoffs, took care of business with a 64-0 win over Proviso West last week. the Red Devils have put up 158 points in their three wins, 56 in four losses. A game against a struggling OPRF team looks like another opportunity to stack wins ahead of a Week 9 game with Downers Grove North. Hinsdale Central beat OPRF 46-13 last week.

About the Huskies: OPRF lost to Willowbrook 31-14 last week, the Huskies’ fourth straight loss, and the program could be headed for its second straight 1-8 season. Junior QB Johnny Nelson was 17-for-29 passing for 205 yards, a TD and two interceptions in the loss to Willowbrook. Sophomore RB Liam Smith had 86 all-purpose yards and scored on a 1-yard TD run.

FND Pick: Hinsdale Central

West Suburban Gold

Proviso East (0-7, 0-5) at Downers Grove South (5-2, 4-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Pirates: Proviso East lost to Hinsdale South 53-7 last week. The Pirates have been outscored 282-45 and aside from a four-point loss to district rival Proviso West have not come within 20 points against any opponent.

About the Mustangs: Downers Grove South, which beat Leyden 33-7 last week, can clinch its fifth consecutive playoff appearance with a win. The Mustangs would also guarantee at least a share of the Gold title ahead of a Week 9 game with Addison Trail, which with Willowbrook is a game behind. Keon Maggitt had four catches with a 48-yard TD and a 60-yard punt return against Leyden. Junior defensive lineman Colin Pierce had a fumble recovery, two solo tackles and assisted four others.

FND Pick: Downers Grove South

Morton (2-5, 1-3) at Willowbrook (4-3, 3-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Mustangs: Morton is coming off a 35-12 loss to Addison Trail, the Mustangs’ fourth straight defeat. Morton has been outscored by a combined 164-26 in those games. The Mustangs, though, can play spoiler the next two weeks with Willowbrook and Hinsdale South both needing wins.

About the Warriors Willowbrook is coming off a 31-14 win over Oak Park-River Forest, the Warriors’ third straight win after a 1-3 start. They’re now closing in on the program’s eight straight playoff appearance. Jahonise Reed threw three TD passes against OPRF, including a 66-yarder to Jesus Gomez, and Rashard Morrison had a three-yard TD run. Willowbrook beat OPRF 35-14 last year.

FND Pick: Willowbrook

West Suburban Conference crossover

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Hornets: Hinsdale South snapped a three-game losing streak, and kept its flagging playoff hopes alive, with a 53-7 win over Proviso East last week. Senior QB Langston Love had 190 total yards and four total TDs in the win over Proviso East.

About the Trojans: Downers Grove North was knocked from the ranks of the unbeatens last week, as Lyons rallied from 20 points down to beat the Trojans 21-20. Of perhaps greater concern, junior QB and Minnesota recruit Owen Lansu was forced to leave the game because of an injury in the second quarter and did not return. His availability for this week is uncertain. If Lansu is unable to go, one would expect the Trojans to lean more heavily on its running game, and a defense that had allowed just 28 points over the first six games. Jake Gregorio ran for 137 yards and TDs of 72 and 38 yards against Lyons. Downers Grove North beat Hinsdale South 32-0 last year.

FND Pick: Downers Grove North

CCL/ESCC crossover

Benet (5-2) at Nazareth (6-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Redwings: Benet has dropped two of its last three games after a 4-0 start, and comes off a rough one last week, 42-7 to Fenwick. An offense that has averaged just a tick under 40 points per game in its five wins had a night it would want to put in the rearview mirror. Benet turned it over three times in the first half and never recovered. QB Ryan Kubacki did throw for 199 yards in the loss, with Luke Wildes and Luke Doyle combining for 13 catches and 155 yards. Benet, a good bet to be in the playoffs already with five wins, can clinch its first appearance since 2019 with a win, no easy task with games remaining against 6-1s Nazareth and DePaul Prep.

About the Roadrunners: Nazareth clinched a playoff bid without taking the field last Friday, getting a forfeit win over De La Salle. Right back into the CCL/ESCC grind with games left against 5-2s Benet and St. Francis. Senior QB Logan Malachuk has thrown for 1,575 yards with 23 total TDs in six games on the field. Junior receiver Trenton Walker has 35 catches for 610 yards and 10 TDs. Nazareth beat Benet 35-7 in Week 9 of the 2022 season in the programs’ last meeting. In fact, the Roadrunners kept the Redwings out of the playoffs in both 2021 and 2022 with Week 9 wins.

FND Pick: Nazareth

DePaul Prep (6-1) at St. Francis (5-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: Quarterback Fernando Rodriguez has thrown 15 touchdown passes this season. His favorite targets are receivers Braden Peevy (95.6-yard average, 6 touchdowns) and Matthew Osterman (60.7-yard average). Senior tailback Nick Martinez leads the Rams with 8 touchdowns and a 104-yard average.

About the Spartans: St. Francis earned its second consecutive victory last weekend, holding off Marian Catholic, 38-27. Junior quarterback Brady Palmer tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Zach Washington as part of a 233-yard game. The Spartans also amassed 196 rushing yards, paced by Tivias Caldwell and Seth Valeri.

FND Pick: St. Francis

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

St. Viator (3-4) at IC Catholic Prep 3-4)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Lions: Last weekend, the Lions trailed Montini 17-0 early before staging a late rally that came up short following a pair of goal-line stands by the Broncos. Senior quarterback Cooper Kmet, the younger brother of Bears tight end Cole, completed 22 of 33 passes for 205 yards against Montini, while tailback Michael Tauscher scored a pair of touchdowns. St. Viator, which has lost four straight, needs victories over IC Catholic Prep and St. Patrick to become playoff-eligible.

About the Knights: Like St. Viator, the Knights need to close out the regular season with a pair of victories to become playoff-eligible. The last time IC Catholic didn’t make the playoffs was in 2014. Senior quarterback Will Bryk completed 15 of 19 for 268 yards and three touchdowns in the Knights’ 40-6 win over Marmion last weekend. Receiver Chance Williams enjoyed a career night with seven catches for 174 yards and a TD, while both of Dominik Hulak’s receptions went for TDs. The youthful Knights defense includes freshman Will Schmidt, sophomore Jalen Banks, and junior Foley Calcagno.

FND Pick: IC Catholic Prep

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

St. Ignatius (3-4) at Montini (5-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Wolfpack: The Wolfpack will try to snap a two-game losing streak and keep their slim state playoff hopes alive against the Broncos. Last week, St. Ignatius dropped a 37-19 decision to Marist despite a 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Liam Hynes off a fake reverse. Hynes added a 14-yard TD run. Senior quarterback Jack Wanzung and junior running back Maurice Cousin are additional offensive threats.

About the Broncos: Following midseason, back-to-back losses to Marist and Fenwick, the Broncos have turned their season around with three consecutive victories, including last weekend’s 31-14 triumph over St. Viator. While Montini’s offense, fueled by sophomore quarterback Israel Abrams, tailbacks Jeremiah Peterson and Isaac Alexander, and receiver/kick returner CJ Harkins, can put points on the board, its defense has been stingy throughout the season. Led by linemen JC Hayes, Nicky Castaldo and Douglas Mateo, linebackers Santino Tenuta, Jaxon Lane and Peterson, and defensive backs Sean Hubeny and Vince Irion, the Broncos’ defense has kept all seven opponents to fewer than 20 points. Montini beat St. Ignatius 41-8 in 2016 in the programs’ last meeting.

FND Pick: Montini

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Mount Carmel (5-2) at Fenwick (6-1)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Caravan: Buoyed by the return of senior QB and Vanderbilt recruit Jack Elliott, Mount Carmel got back on track and rallied for a 35-21 win over Joliet Catholic last week. Elliott missed the Caravan’s Week 6 loss to Brother Rice with a shoulder sprain, but he fueled an offense that scored 28 consecutive points in the second half. Elliott threw for 238 yards, 187 of which came in the second half, and completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts. Danyil Taylor Jr. rushed for 109 yards on 17 carries with two touchdowns. Aside from the one game Elliott missed, Mount Carmel’s offense has averaged 41.7 points per game. Mount Carmel beat Fenwick 21-9 last season.

About the Friars: Fenwick clinched a playoff bid in resounding fashion last week, a 42-7 win at Benet. The Friars’ defense forced three turnovers in the first half. Auburn recruit Nate Marshall made his presence felt on both sides of the ball with two sacks and a fumble recovery, and a two-point conversion offensively. Jalen Morgan ran for 121 yards and two TDs and Jamen Williams threw two TDs to Andrew Bjorson. Fenwick, a two-point conversion against Joliet Catholic away from being 7-0, gets a good measuring stick game.

FND Pick: Mount Carmel

Wheaton North’s Nik Schaafsma runs the ball during a game on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at Geneva. (Sandy Bressner)

DuKane Conference

Glenbard North (2-5, 0-5) at Wheaton North (3-4, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Panthers: Glenbard North’s season started promising enough with two nonconference wins, but the Panthers have dropped five straight since entering DuKane Conference play. Glenbard North has struggled to stop teams, giving up nearly 35 points per game in conference with a 34-14 loss to St. Charles North last week. Donato Gatses, who rushed for 200 yards two weeks ago against Lake Park, is the Panthers’ lead back.

About the Falcons: Wheaton North has dropped three straight games, but its 28-24 loss to unbeaten Geneva that came down to the final seconds – while heartbreaking – provided encouraging signs. Nik Schaafsma rushed for 154 yards and a 50-yard TD, and also caught an 8-yard TD. Wheaton North has games remaining against 2-5 Glenbard North and 3-4 Lake Park, and could need both to reach its fourth straight playoffs.

FND Pick: Wheaton North

Wheaton Warrenville South (4-3, 3-2) at Batavia (6-1, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: After losing to Geneva in Week 6, which snapped a 10-game winning streak against conference opponents and a 13-game winning streak against the Vikings, Batavia came back in a big way with a 56-7 victory over St. Charles East. On offense, the rushing game bounced back with 254 yards last week, with QB Bodi Anderson setting the pace with an 80-yard score to start the game. RB Nathan Whitwell also managed to eclipse 1,000 rushing yards on the season last week, while also adding two scores to give him 17 on the season. The defense also shined with 13 TFLs in the game, which marks the fifth time they’ve had over 10 in a game this season. The Bulldogs also welcomed back DB Josh Kahley, who led the team in interceptions last season. His return will be a big boost in an already solid secondary as they face off against an offense that has not been afraid to attack teams through the air this season.

About the Tigers: WW South is coming off of a much-needed win over Lake Park in Week 7, which reduced the pressure on the Tigers in terms of reaching the playoffs for the second straight season. While the QB-WR combo of Luca Carbonaro and NIU commit Amari Williams has been the main focus of the Tigers’ offense throughout the season, RB Owen Yorke had his chance to shine once again with 279 all-purpose yards and two rushing scores in the game. The combined record of the opponents the Tigers have lost to this season is an astounding 20-1, with the lone loss being St. Charles North’s Week 4 loss to Batavia. Their losses have been close, with Lyons and North only winning by one score, as well as the Tigers being the only team to score 30 points off of Geneva so far.

FND Pick: Batavia

-- Joel Boenitz

South Suburban Blue

Oak Forest (5-2, 5-0) at Lemont (4-3, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bengals: This game will almost certainly decide who wins the South Suburban Blue Conference championship, and while Lemont is a regular at the table in this discussion, Oak Forest is a relative newcomer. But the Bengals have done what they have had to do at this point, including claiming a win over Hillcrest earlier in the year, something Oak Forest hasn’t done in quite some time.

About Lemont: The Lemont success line this season has been directly tied to whether or not they are playing a South Suburban Blue opponent. Lemont has largely breezed through its four league games, but dropped both of its nonconference games and its only South Suburban crossover to the other division’s front-runner in Week 7, Richards. That loss almost puts Lemont in precarious territory playoff-wise as longtime rival Hillcrest could also be in a must-win situation for its playoff eligibility in Week 9.

FND Pick: Lemont

– Steve Soucie

Upstate Eight East

When: 7 p.m. Friday.

About the Rams: The Rams clinched their school-best seventh straight state playoff berth with last weekend’s 49-15 victory over West Chicago last weekend. Amonte Cook had a 60-yard punt return for a touchdown and added a pair of receiving scores against the Wildcats, while Hank Schendel punctuated the night with a pick-6 for the first TD of his high school career. Led by quarterback Michael Nee, the Rams have averaged 50 points in their last four games. With a victory, the Rams will clinch the Upstate Eight East title. The Rams have won four of the last five meetings between the teams. Glenbard East won last year’s meeting 28-14.

About the Raiders: Coming off a tough 26-21 Week 6 loss to Riverside-Brookfield, the Raiders delivered a much-needed, 24-21 victory over Ridgewood last weekend on Jacob Garbett’s field goal in the fourth quarter. Glenbard South, which became playoff eligible for the 16th time in the last 17 years, can clinch a share of the Upstate Eight East title with a victory. The Raiders’ last win over Glenbard East came in 2021 (40-20).

FND Pick: Glenbard East

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Riverside-Brookfield (4-3, 2-2) at West Chicago (4-3, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: Riverside-Brookfield followed up its big Week 6 win over Glenbard South by blowing out winless Elmwood Park 56-21, setting up a matchup Friday between two teams on the cusp of becoming playoff-eligible. Giancarlo Garcia was 10-for-15 passing 171 yards with two TD passes to Warren Mason, Damian Renteria ran for 80 yards and a TD and Jacob Retana rushed for two TDs. With a so-so amount of playoff points (32) and a Week 9 game with Upstate Eight East leader Glenbard East, this game is critical to the Bulldogs’ playoff hopes.

About the Wildcats: West Chicago, which last year qualified for the playoffs for the first time in 2002, is knocking on the door to make it two years in a row – but has work to do with this key matchup Friday. The Wildcats have alternated losses week by week since starting 2-0 in the nonconference, with a 49-15 loss to Glenbard East last week. Senior Robert Lee has rushed for 983 yards and nine TDs on the season, going over 100 yards in five games. Junior QB Carter Naranjo has rushed for 819 yards and 10 TDs and thrown for 223 yards and two TDs in just 36 pass attempts.

FND Pick: Riverside-Brookfield

Chicagoland Christian Conference

Aurora Christian (5-2, 3-2) at Wheaton Academy (6-1, 5-0)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday.

About the Eagles: Win or lose, this is a game that should help prepare the Eagles for the Class 1A state playoffs considering that Wheaton Academy owns a 6-1 mark and advanced to the 4A state semifinals a year ago. Last week, junior quarterback Asa Johnson threw for 329 yards and four touchdowns in the Eagles’ 34-27 road victory over Marian Central. Jonan Miceli is Johnson’s favorite target, while Vinny Delgado, Nolan Robertson, Cole McCall, and Chris Fielding offer offensive versatility. Since their 17-14 Week 5 loss to Bishop McNamara, the Eagles have scored 89 points the past two games.

About the Warriors: The Warriors have reeled off six straight wins after their 19-17 season-opening loss to state-ranked Houston Second Baptist (Texas). Last weekend, Wheaton Academy downed Christ the King, 56-8, behind quarterback Nathan Downey (four touchdown passes) and tailback Brandon Kiebles (104 yards, two TDs). Downey connected with four different receivers for touchdowns – Zach Moravec, Charlie Coniaris, Gino Spinelli, and Diyonnes King. Defensively, London Leflore and King led the team with seven tackles each, and both players recovered fumbles. The Warriors’ defense features 11 senior starters – and it’s Senior Night on Friday. “This is a special group of seniors who are dedicated to their craft,” said Warriors coach Jim Johanik. “There’s a sense of urgency with this group given how much senior leadership we have and how few remaining days these guys have left in their high school football careers. As the regular season concludes, the duration of their playing days is dictated by how well they come together in the playoffs. We have two regular-season games left to prepare for that run.” Wheaton Academy won last year’s meeting 30-7.

FND Pick: Wheaton Academy

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group

Warrensburg-Latham (5-2 at Westmont (1-5)

About the Cardinals: The Cardinals had their four-game winning streak snapped during last weekend’s 41-7 loss to state-ranked, unbeaten LeRoy. Senior quarterback Brayden Hickey has thrown six touchdown passes, while sophomore Brennon Bonds leads the team in rushing (76.5-yard average) and receiving (72.5-yard average).

About the Sentinels: Since their 56-34, Week 2 victory over Catalyst-Maria, the Sentinels have dropped four straight, including last weekend’s 41-8 loss to Rockford Auburn. Senior quarterback/middle linebacker Lucas Fears is the Sentinels’ top threat.

FND Pick: Warrensburg-Latham.

-- Craig Brueske, Daily Herald Media Group