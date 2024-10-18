Lincoln-Way West football vs. Lockport East score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lincoln-Way West faces Lockport in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Randy Whalen will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Lincoln-Way West vs. Lockport kickoff: 6 p.m.

Where: Lockport High School

Lincoln-Way West-Lockport preview

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West stepped outside of the Southwest Valley conference fray for a week and found it liked the feeling, as it routed Champaign Centennial to snap a three-game losing streak and move back over the .500 mark. One thing has been fairly constant for Lincoln-Way West: Other than in a Week 6 loss to Naperville North, the defense has been pretty solid. That needs to remain as they finish a rigorous regular-season slate with this game and close with a 6-1 Bradley-Bourbonnais team. At least one of these two games needs to be a victory for the Warriors to earn a playoff berth.

About the Porters: Lockport has been mixing and matching lineups for most of the season, but no amount of maneuvering was going to help them bridge the gap in its battle with Lincoln-Way East. Can the patchwork effort find a way to secure at least one more win to keep them in postseason consideration over the last two weeks? QB Brendan Mecher has shown flashes as the revolving door at the offensive skill positions has spun repeatedly, but the Porters are going to need more than flashes to find the win column in either of their last two games.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Postgame analysis:

Join us at 9:30 p.m. for Live with Friday Night Drive

Live updates