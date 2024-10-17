The Herald-News IHSA football Week 8 preview

Southwest Valley Green

Lincoln-Way Central (4-3, 3-0) at Waubonsie Valley (4-3, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights : After breezing past Stagg in Week 8, Lincoln-Way Central’s opponent this week is the last obstacle standing in the Knights’ way to claim a conference championship. Defense has been the hallmark for the Knights, at least in conference play, where they’ve allowed just 12 points in three contests. RB Tyler Tulk has been an absolute beast over the second half of the season stacking up four touchdowns quickly in the win over Stagg.

About the Warriors: Waubonsie Valley also has looked to its defense to set the pace, but used a persistent offensive attack to fend off a plucky DeKalb team in Week 7. After allowing the Barbs to close within two points in the fourth quarter, the Warriors pieced together a long drive that culminated in the decisive touchdown. RB Chrisjan Simmons is a viable offensive threat foes need to worry about.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way Central

Southwest Valley crossover

Lincoln-Way East (7-0) at Andrew (5-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Griffins: The question is starting to become whether or not Lincoln-Way East will be given a competitive game rather than whether or not they might fall in the regular season. The Griffins blasted out of the gates for yet another easy win over Lockport in Week 7, leading 33-0 at half before easing off the accelerator for a comfortable win. QB Jonas Williams threw four more touchdown passes, but the unsung heroes continue to be on the Griffins’ defense – extremely stingy about allowing yards, let alone points.

About the T-Bolts: Andrew was successfully flying under the radar, but if the T-Bolts keep up their recent stretch of success, it won’t be quietly for much longer. After back-to-back losses against Lincoln-Way West and Naperville Central, Andrew has been on a real tear. An real eyebrow raiser came in Week 7 with Andrew’s 42-27 victory over Sandburg, a ranked team in Class 8A. Andrew has scored nearly 200 points during its current four-game winning streak, and likely will need all of that firepower and then some to hang around in this one.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way East

Lincoln-Way West (4-3) at Lockport (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Warriors: Lincoln-Way West stepped outside of the Southwest Valley conference fray for a week and found it liked the feeling, as it routed Champaign Centennial to snap a three-game losing streak and move back over the .500 mark. One thing has been fairly constant for Lincoln-Way West: Other than in a Week 6 loss to Naperville North, the defense has been pretty solid. That needs to remain as they finish a rigorous regular-season slate with this game and close with a 6-1 Bradley-Bourbonnais team. At least one of these two games needs to be a victory for the Warriors to earn a playoff berth.

About the Porters: Lockport has been mixing and matching lineups for most of the season, but no amount of maneuvering was going to help them bridge the gap in its battle with Lincoln-Way East. Can the patchwork effort find a way to secure at least one more win to keep them in postseason consideration over the last two weeks? QB Brendan Mecher has shown flashes as the revolving door at the offensive skill positions has spun repeatedly, but the Porters are going to need more than flashes to find the win column in either of their last two games.

FND Pick: Lincoln-Way West

Southwest Prairie West

Minooka's Jaden Boe runs the ball against Plainfield North. (Laurie Fanelli)

Minooka (6-1, 2-1) at Oswego (7-0, 3-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Indians: Minooka was eager to get back to work after a disappointing loss to Yorkville in Week 6, and, for the most part, work was what they did in toppling longtime rival Plainfield North. It was an efficient offensive effort engineered by QB Zane Caves, while the defense was as stingy as it has been all season. For the year, Minooka’s defense has allowed no more than 21 points this season.

About the Panthers: Oswego has been on a full grind since entering Southwest Prairie West Conference play, but that really seems to suit the Panthers, as there’s very few defenses that can provide the bedrock that Oswego’s can. The blueprint seems to be score a few early touchdowns, let the defense go into shutdown mode and wear on the opponent until they crack. No one has failed to crack yet, and a win here would sew up the conference title.

FND Pick: Oswego

Plainfield North (3-4, 1-2) at Bolingbrook (3-4, 1-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Plainfield North has been in the thick of almost every game this season, but the reason they find themselves under the .500 mark is that the Tigers have struggled to get all phases going at the same time. In a Week 7 loss to Minooka, the Tigers’ typically stout defense couldn’t get Minooka off the field regularly, and the offense sputtered, as well. The Tigers’ schedule is strong enough to make a four-win qualifying situation an option (they qualified that way last year), but getting everyone on the same page and winning out is a much more attractive option to Plainfield North.

About the Raiders: Bolingbrook’s up-and-down debut season in the Southwest Prairie continued in Week 7, where the Raiders offense sputtered again in a loss to Oswego East. It was the third time this season they scored fewer than 10 points. Bolingbrook’s defense has been quite good, though, particularly over the last five games, and that has allowed it to be in most of its matchups. But they need to break through on offense and are running out of time to make that happen.

FND Pick: Plainfield North

Southwest Prairie East

Joliet West (3-4, 2-1) at Plainfield East (2-5, 2-1)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Joliet West got back on track in Week 7, breezing to a win against Romeoville. The playoffs are still reachable as long as the Tigers can sweep their remaining two games. QB Antoine Brooks has shown an ability to make opposing secondaries have to do a lot of work at times in the second half of the season, but both sides of the football could use a little more consistency as they head into the stretch run.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East had strung together some positive momentum, winning consecutive games in Weeks 5 and 6, but the stretch of good feeling came to a screeching halt against Plainfield South. The Bengals were shut out for the fourth time this season. There is progress being made on defense, however, as since giving up 173 points in the first four games, they’ve given up just 40 in the last three.

FND Pick: Joliet West

Romeoville (2-5, 1-2) at Joliet Central (1-6, 1-2)

When: 6:30 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Romeoville appeared to be putting some things in the right order with one of the more comfortable wins in recent program history in Week 6 over Plainfield Central, but that momentum was stunted somewhat as the Spartans were dominated in all facets in a loss to Joliet West in Week 7. There’s still plenty to play for, even though a playoff bid isn’t in the cards for this version of the Spartans, as the possibility to finish stronger than a Romeoville program has in years definitely is an incentive.

About the Steelmen: The party might still be going on in the Joliet Central program after it snapped a 40-game losing streak that stretched back to 2019 after defeating Plainfield Central in Week 7. The Steelmen finally got a payoff for continuing to grind in a difficult schedule, but now would like nothing more than to build on that one. RB Christian Smith had a huge game in the Plainfield Central win and will be a huge part of what the Steelmen do the rest of the way.

FND Pick: Romeoville

Plainfield Central's Javar Jones carries the ball at Plainfield Central High School. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

Plainfield South (5-2, 3-0) at Plainfield Central (0-7, 0-3)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Cougars: Plainfield South will wrap up the conference title if it captures a win. The Cougars have been absolutely noncompliant on defense this season, especially once they have entered divisional play. The Cougars have allowed only 18 points in three divisional games. With five wins in the bank, Plainfield South almost certainly is assured of a playoff berth. However, they have not played a team with a winning record, so the Cougars need every win they can get to climb the seeding chart.

About the Wildcats: Plainfield Central’s season of woe continued, as it missed its best chance to end up in the win column when it fell to Joliet Central in Week 7. The Wildcats finish the season against the conference front-runner in Week 8, then face Joliet West in Week 9, which likely will have its playoff fortunes hanging in the balance of that outcome. The Wildcats likely will start looking to try to build some things looking ahead to next season.

FND Pick: Plainfield South

CCL/ESCC crossover

Marian Catholic (2-5) at Providence (3-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Spartans: Marian Catholic made a decent run at Wheaton St. Francis in Week 7, but ultimately suffered its fifth loss in its last six games. The Spartans have played a number of competitive contests this season, but ultimately playing a schedule that includes six teams currently with a winning record is starting to wear on them.

About the Celtics: After back-to-back losses to Marist and Loyola, Providence has put itself in a must-win situation followed by a Week 9 rivalry battle with Joliet Catholic. A sweep in those two games would lock in a playoff berth, while a split could give them a decent chance at being a four-win qualifier. Either way, Providence is going to have to find a way to infuse a little more scoring into their remaining encounters having scored just solitary touchdowns in the past two weeks.

FND Pick: Providence

Joliet Catholic 1, De La Salle 0 (forfeit)

About the forfeit: Joliet Catholic will receive a forfeit victory from De La Salle. The Hilltoppers will improve to 5-3 and with their large number of playoff points lock up a playoff berth for all intents and purposes.

Interstate 8

Morris (5-2, 3-1) at Sycamore (7-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About Morris: And the pendulum that is the Morris football team swung back violently in the positive direction in Week 7. It rolled to a victory over one-win Ottawa. Morris struggled mightily in a Week 6 loss to Rochelle, but put things together rather quickly with a new player under center guiding the offense. Sophomore RJ Kennedy, filling in for the injured Brady Varner, engineered five first-half scoring drives to spark the runaway win.

About the Spartans: Sycamore just keeps doing Sycamore things. The Spartans are stacking wins once again, the most recent one netting the 200th career victory for longtime coach Joe Ryan. Sycamore has been involved in multiple close games this season, but each time it has found a way to earn victory. Defensively, the Spartans are staunch, only surrendering more than two touchdowns twice this season, and they also bring an explosive QB in Burke Gautcher more than capable of engineering scoring drives.

FND Pick: Sycamore

South Suburban Blue

Oak Forest (5-2, 5-0) at Lemont (4-3, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bengals: This game will almost certainly decide who wins the South Suburban Blue Conference championship, and while Lemont is a regular at the table in this discussion, Oak Forest is a relative newcomer. But the Bengals have done what they have had to do at this point, including a win over Hillcrest earlier in the year, something Oak Forest hasn’t done in some time.

About Lemont: The Lemont success line this season has been directly tied to whether or not they are playing a South Suburban Blue opponent. Lemont has largely breezed through its four league games, but dropped both of its nonconference games and its only South Suburban crossover to the other division’s front-runner in Week 7, Richards. That loss almost puts Lemont in precarious territory playoff-wise as longtime rival Hillcrest could also be in a must-win situation for its playoff eligibility in Week 9.

FND Pick: Lemont

Illinois Central Eight

Herscher (4-3, 3-2) at Coal City (5-2, 4-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Tigers: Herscher stands above the .500 mark at this stage, but has cut it close against a few of the weaker teams in the Illinois Central Eight. As such, Herscher’s going to have to step up its game if if hopes to compete in this one. Even though the records are somewhat similar, the level of quality work in getting to those wins isn’t the same.

About the Coalers: Coal City easily gave Wilmington its best game of the season before succumbing in a 21-14 loss in Week 7. The Coalers were right in the game, but its offense – which had been flourishing in recent weeks – was held to 121 yards. Other than a 41-yard touchdown pass to Logan Natyshok in the first quarter, Coal City’s offense was completed stymied for substantial yardage. It would be surprising, however, if that was something that was a repeated problem moving forward.

FND Pick: Coal City

Wilmington (7-0, 5-0) at Manteno (7-0, 5-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Wildcats: Wilmington didn’t have an overwhelming performance against longtime rival Coal City in Week 7, but it was a victory and showcased exactly how dangerous the Wildcats can be when a quality opponent is on the other side of the field. Wilmington’s ground game was a persistent thorn in the side of Coal City, sustaining long drives and controlling Coal City’s ability to answer by not letting them have many opportunities to try to put points on the board. RB Ryan Kettmann stepped into the spotlight by rushing for all three Wilmington touchdowns.

About the Panthers: Manteno has to be among a short list of the state’s most surprising 7-0 teams at this point. The Panthers were just 4-5 last season. But despite the 7-0 record, it has been hard to get a read on whether or not the Panthers are capable of truly joining the upper echelon of the Illinois Central Eight. Its schedule was extremely front-loaded and its true challenges don’t come until the final two weeks of the regular season. Manteno closes the regular season with a trip to Coal City in Week 9.

FND Pick: Wilmington

Reed-Custer (0-7, 0-5) at Streator (2-5, 1-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Comets: Reed-Custer easily played its best football game of the season in Week 7 even though it ended in a loss. The Comets pushed Manteno down to the last minute of the game with an opportunity to potentially tie the game before succumbing. Reed-Custer’s running game was more productive than it has been all season, as well, which could be a good sign running into a Streator defense that has struggled to contain that.

About the Bulldogs: Streator had a long night trying to stop the run against Peotone and fell in Week 7. When the Bulldogs have struggled, it has largely due to their inability to keep foes offense in check. The only time all season that they’ve kept opponents under 30 points resulted in their only two wins – versus Decatur Eisenhower and Lisle. QB Isaiah Weibel has evolved into a playmaker.

FND Pick: Reed-Custer

Peotone (4-3, 2-3) at Lisle (0-7, 0-5)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Blue Devils: Peotone’s ground game had a field day in Week 7 in its win over Streator, with RB Chase Rivera being the largest benefactor. He rushed for 300 yards, a school single-game record for Peotone. Peotone is at its best when it is able to establish that ground game and keep opponents off the field in the process, and it appears there’s ample opportunity to do that this week.

About the Lions: Lisle hasn’t had had much go right for it this season, but the last few weeks have seen the Lions be a bit more competitive in losses to Herscher and Streator. The gap is pretty substantial, however, and Lisle would have to establish a lot more defensive prowess than it has so far in order to keep close in this one.

FND pick: Peotone

Chicagoland Prairie

Ottawa Marquette (5-2) at Seneca (7-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Crusaders: Ottawa Marquette continued its second-half surge by manhandling Aurora Central Catholic for its fourth consecutive victory, which includes one forfeit win. RB Grant Dose was huge in the ACC win, but Dose and others will have to be extremely sharp if the Crusaders want to close the gap from a 48-13 Seneca win over the Cru back in Week 3.

About the Fighting Irish: Seneca got the week off, picking up a forfeit victory over Walther Christian, but it doesn’t seem likely the time off will slow down the Fighting Irish’s runaway freight train. Seneca has run with authority and at will against everyone this season, and it’s hard to see a scenario where the Irish would get slowed down here.

FND Pick: Seneca

Nonconference

Alton Marquette (0-7) at Dwight/GSW (4-3)

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

About the Explorers: Alton Marquette has scuffled through the entire 2024 season, with its 14 points against Perryville, Missouri, in Week 7 easily the most points they have put on the board in a game. The Explorers have lost by at least three touchdowns in all but one of their contests.

About the Trojans: Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington averted a potential problem with its playoff status by edging out St. Bede in Week 7. It leaves Dwight only needing to split the last of its two games to secure a playoff berth, and this looks like a good opportunity to do just that. It’s probably best Dwight doesn’t leave things to chance in Week 9, as it has a repeat performance scheduled with Ottawa Marquette, a team that beat the Trojans 26-21 in Week 4.

FND Pick: Dwight/GSW