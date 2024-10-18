Lincoln-Way East football vs. Andrew score, news, our pick, live coverage

Lincoln-Way East faces Andrew in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Tim Cronin will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Lincoln-Way East vs. Andrew kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Andrew High School

About the Griffins: The question is starting to become whether or not Lincoln-Way East will be given a competitive game rather than whether or not they might fall in the regular season. The Griffins blasted out of the gates for yet another easy win over Lockport in Week 7, leading 33-0 at half before easing off the accelerator for a comfortable win. QB Jonas Williams threw four more touchdown passes, but the unsung heroes continue to be on the Griffins’ defense – extremely stingy about allowing yards, let alone points.

About the T-Bolts: Andrew was successfully flying under the radar, but if the T-Bolts keep up their recent stretch of success, it won’t be quietly for much longer. After back-to-back losses against Lincoln-Way West and Naperville Central, Andrew has been on a real tear. An real eyebrow raiser came in Week 7 with Andrew’s 42-27 victory over Sandburg, a ranked team in Class 8A. Andrew has scored nearly 200 points during its current four-game winning streak, and likely will need all of that firepower and then some to hang around in this one.

