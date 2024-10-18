Joliet West football vs. Plainfield East score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Joliet West faces Plainfield East in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Hart Pisani will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Joliet West vs. Plainfield East kickoff: 6:30 p.m.

Where: Plainfield East High School

About the Tigers: Joliet West got back on track in Week 7, breezing to a win against Romeoville. The playoffs are still reachable as long as the Tigers can sweep their remaining two games. QB Antoine Brooks has shown an ability to make opposing secondaries have to do a lot of work at times in the second half of the season, but both sides of the football could use a little more consistency as they head into the stretch run.

About the Bengals: Plainfield East had strung together some positive momentum, winning consecutive games in Weeks 5 and 6, but the stretch of good feeling came to a screeching halt against Plainfield South. The Bengals were shut out for the fourth time this season. There is progress being made on defense, however, as since giving up 173 points in the first four games, they’ve given up just 40 in the last three.

The Joliet West vs. Plainfield East game is available on the NFHS Network

