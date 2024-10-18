Jacobs football vs. McHenry score, news, our pick, live coverage

Jacobs faces McHenry in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Jacobs vs. McHenry kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: McHenry High School

Jacobs-McHenry preview

About the Golden Eagles: Jacobs stayed hot in Week 7, beating Crystal Lake Central 27-3 for its third win in a row and fifth in six games. The Golden Eagles, who have averaged 28.7 points a game since being shut out in their season opener, will guarante their playoff spot with a win at McHenry. … Against Central, QB Connor Goehring threw for 205 yards on 16-of-23 passing and three touchdowns. Carson Goehring had five catches for 97 yards and a TD, PJ Barnes had three receptions, and Luke Gormsen caught a TD pass. Caden DuMelle rushed for 46 yards after missing Jacob’s Week 6 win over Burlington Central because of illness. Michael Cannady ran for a score. … Jacobs beat McHenry 44-6 in Week 7 last year. The Eagles haven’t lost to the Warriors since 2019.

About the Warriors: McHenry enjoyed a happy homecoming last week, beating Crystal Lake South 19-0 for its first win since Week 4 (14-13 over Dundee-Crown). Jacob Jones rushed for 104 yards, including a 75-yard burst, on eight carries. QB Dayton Warren scored on a fourth-and-goal run, and Mile Reidy ran 23 times for 112 yards and two TDs. James Butler recorded two sacks, and Nolan Chovanec had an interception. It was McHenry’s first win at McCracken Field in two years and its first win over South since 2020. McHenry had not shut out an opponent since its 2018 season finale at Hampshire (28-0).

Friday Night Drive pick: Jacobs

