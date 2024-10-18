Byron football vs. Dixon score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Byron faces Dixon in Week 8 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Ty Reynolds will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

About the Tigers: They are the defending state champions and top-ranked team in Class 3A. The Tigers have won 21 straight games. Their last loss came in 2022 in the state semifinals against eventual champion IC Catholic. They beat Winnebago 64-0 on Friday and have outscored opponents 382-41. They won last year’s matchup 49-6. They have shut out two straight opponents, Genoa-Kingston and Winnebago, and have not allowed double-digit scoring since a Week 2 win over Rockford Lutheran 49-18.

About the Dukes: Ranked second in Class 4A, they are coming off their best win of the season, a 40-14 road victory over Class 2A’s No. 5 Johnston City, ranked seventh this week. This is a matchup of the top two scoring offenses and defenses in the Big Northern Conference. Dixon is led by QB Cullen Shaner, who has thrown for 1,205 yards and 19 touchdowns with only two interceptions. He has completed 88 of 130 passes, for a 68% completion rate. His 437 yards rushing are second on the team after Landon Knigge’s 691.

Defensively, Dixon has forced 15 turnovers and allowed just three passing touchdowns and five rushing TDs. Opponents are averaging only 2.35 yards per rush.

