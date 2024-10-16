Princeton remains at No. 10 in the Week 8 AP Poll

Princeton's William Lott and Noah LaPorte leap in the air after scoring a touchdown against Mendota on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024 at Mendota High School. The Tigers won 57-14 and remain at No. 10 in this week's AP 3A Poll. (Scott Anderson)

Princeton remained at No. 10 in this week’s AP Class 3A football rankings.

The Tigers received 20 points to come in after No. 9 Eureka, which had 24 points. Princeton was previously ranked No. 3 before losing to No. 5 Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5.

Byron (7-0) received nine first-place votes and 99 points atop the 3A poll. Wilmington (7-0) stayed at No. 2 with one first-place votes and 85 points.

Montini (5-2) jumped past St. Joseph-Ogden (7-0) by two points at No. 3 in 3A. Mon-Rose (7-0) followed St. Joseph-Ogden at No. 5 with 52 points and Seneca (7-0) sixth with 48 points.

In 4A, Dixon (7-0) gained three first-place votes and 116 points at No. 2 behind Breese Central (8/119).

Other area ranked teams are Newman, ninth in 1A, and Rockridge, 11th in 2A.

All but one of the top-ranked teams remained at No. 1 this week - Althoff (1A), Maroa-Forsyth (2A), LaGrange Park Nazareth (5A), East St. Louis (6A) and Lincoln-Way East (8A).

In 7A, Chicago Mt. Carmel received six of 10 first-place votes to jump from No. 3 to No. 1.