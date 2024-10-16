Princeton remains at No. 10 in the Week 8 AP Poll

Princeton remained at No. 10 in this week’s AP Class 3A football rankings.
The Tigers received 20 points to come in after No. 9 Eureka, which had 24 points. Princeton was previously ranked No. 3 before losing to No. 5 Monmouth-Roseville in Week 5.
Byron (7-0) received nine first-place votes and 99 points atop the 3A poll. Wilmington (7-0) stayed at No. 2 with one first-place votes and 85 points.
Montini (5-2) jumped past St. Joseph-Ogden (7-0) by two points at No. 3 in 3A. Mon-Rose (7-0) followed St. Joseph-Ogden at No. 5 with 52 points and Seneca (7-0) sixth with 48 points.
In 4A, Dixon (7-0) gained three first-place votes and 116 points at No. 2 behind Breese Central (8/119).
Other area ranked teams are Newman, ninth in 1A, and Rockridge, 11th in 2A.
All but one of the top-ranked teams remained at No. 1 this week - Althoff (1A), Maroa-Forsyth (2A), LaGrange Park Nazareth (5A), East St. Louis (6A) and Lincoln-Way East (8A).
In 7A, Chicago Mt. Carmel received six of 10 first-place votes to jump from No. 3 to No. 1.