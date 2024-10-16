IHSA playoff projection for Week 8: What do McHenry County teams need to do to make the field of 256?

Cary-Grove’s Holden Boone runs the ball against Prairie Ridge last month at Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake. The Trojans have already secured their spot in the Class 6A playoff field. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

There are only two weeks left to earn a spot in the postseason, and plenty of Northwest Herald area teams still are battling for a spot.

Friday Night Drive Managing Editor Steve Soucie predicts this year’s field of 256 will include more four-win teams, so even teams with two wins still have a shot.

Here are where teams stand before Week 8 kicks off.

Locked in

Cary-Grove (7-0, 28 playoff points)

The Trojans kept their undefeated season alive with a wild 44-43 win over Huntley in Week 7 after trailing by two TDs in the fourth quarter. The win clinched at least a share of the Fox Valley Conference title with two games remaining against Crystal Lake South and Dundee-Crown. C-G, last year’s Class 6A state champ, will be a playoff team for the 19th time in the past 20 seasons – not counting the COVID-19 shortened year.

Woodstock North (6-1, 28 playoff points)

The Thunder lost their first game of the year last week to Richmond-Burton, but at least the Thunder know they are already a lock for the postseason. North still has a very good shot of matching or surpassing its most single-season wins in program history of seven in 2011 and 2012. The Thunder are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. They end the season against Sandwich and Woodstock.

Burlington Central's Lucas Kerr (left) celebrates with Burlington Central's Joseph Kowall after Kowall scored a touchdown against Crystal Lake South last month in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Sitting comfortably

Burlington Central (5-2, 30 playoff points)

Perhaps the biggest surprise of the season among Northwest Herald area teams happened last week as senior quarterback Jackson Alcorn tore apart Prairie Ridge’s defense for a program-record 469 yards and seven total touchdowns in a 52-21 victory. That win pretty much guaranteed a playoff spot for the Rockets, who had been stuck on four wins in each of the past two seasons. Central last went to the playoffs in 2014. The Rockets end the year against Hampshire and Huntley.

Jacobs (5-2, 30 playoff points)

The Golden Eagles got a big game from QB Connor Goehring last week to give them five wins and likely lock up their spot in the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season. Jacobs’ only two losses this year are to C-G and Prairie Ridge. The Eagles end the year against McHenry and Crystal Lake South, so a seven-win regular season is definitely in play.

Prairie Ridge (5-2, 30 playoff points)

The Wolves gave up 52 points to Burlington Central last week after allowing 57 points in their first six combined, and the team is dealing with a rash of injuries, including their starting QB, FB and wingback. Still, Prairie Ridge already has five wins and likely will be in the playoff field for the 18th time in 19 seasons. The Wolves will look to get healthy in a hurry; they finish the season against Crystal Lake Central and McHenry.

Richmond-Burton (5-2, 32 playoff points)

After a 1-2 start, the Rockets have won four in a row, and the way they’ve done it has been impressive – outscoring their opponents 178-35. Last week’s 35-0 shutout win against previously undefeated Woodstock North likely locked in the team’s 17th straight playoff appearance. R-B ends its season against Marengo and Plano.

Huntley's Zach Rysavy catches a kickoff against Prairie Ridge last month in Huntley. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Almost there

Huntley (4-3, 31 playoff points)

The Red Raiders almost pulled off a giant upset against C-G in Week 7, but ultimately came up short 44-43 on a late touchdown and 2-point conversion by the Trojans. The Raiders will feel a lot better about their postseason chances if they can get win No. 5 this week against Dundee-Crown. A challenging matchup against Burlington Central awaits them in the finale. Huntley is looking for its third straight playoff berth.

Johnsburg (4-3, 29 playoff points)

The Skyhawks shut out Plano 28-0 last week to reach four wins ahead of their final two games of the year against Woodstock and Harvard. Those games certainly aren’t guaranteed to go in favor of Johnsburg. Woodstock is 3-4 and is fighting for its playoff spot and Harvard has put up at least 28 points in each of its past two contests. The Skyhawks missed the playoffs last year at 3-6.

Marengo (4-3, 32 playoff points)

The Indians will have a difficult last two games as they look to get back into the playoff fold after missing last year at 4-5. Marengo gets Richmond-Burton and Sandwich in the final two weeks. It’s possible four wins is enough for the Indians to make the postseason but they’d rather not leave it up to playoff points deciding their fate.

Work to do

Woodstock (3-4, 35 playoff points)

The Blue Streaks haven’t made the postseason since 2009, but there is still a path for them to get in. Woodstock will need a strong finish against Johnsburg and Woodstock North in the final two weeks of the season. A win in Week 8 against the Skyhawks would go a long way in helping them reach the field of 256.

Hail Mary time

Crystal Lake Central (2-5, 33 playoff points)

What’s left: Prairie Ridge (5-2), at Hampshire (1-6)

Crystal Lake South (2-5, 33 playoff points)

What’s left: Cary-Grove (7-0), at Jacobs (5-2)

Dundee-Crown (2-5, 33 playoff points)

What’s left: Huntley (4-3), at Cary-Grove (7-0)

Harvard (2-5, 27 playoff points)

What’s left: at Plano (1-6), Johnsburg (4-3)

Marian Central (2-5, 37 playoff points)

What’s left: at St. Edward (0-7), Wheaton Academy (6-1)

McHenry (2-5, 33 playoff points)

What’s left: Jacobs (5-2), at Prairie Ridge (5-2)