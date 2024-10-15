Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2024 season is here.
After 4,701 people voted, tallying 7,716 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Troy Velez, Linebacker, Geneva
Team of the Week: Week 7, 2024
Quarterback
Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central
24-of-35 passing, 469 yards, 7 TDs (6 passing, 1 rushing)
Jahonise Reed, Willowbrook
13-for-19 passing, 169 yards, 3 TDs
Gino Ferrari, St. Bede
9-for-12 passing, 119 yards, 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD against Dwight
Running Back
Chase Rivera, Peotone
24 carries, school-record 300 yards, 4 TDs in win against Streator
Christian Smith, Joliet Central
107 rushing yards, 3 TDs, defensively had an interception and two pass breakups
Ryan Kettman, Wilmington
20 carries, 135 yards, 3 TDs in victory against Coal City
Receiver
Quintin Witt, Cary-Grove
20-yard TD catch with 1:22 left in comeback win over Huntley
Rocco Boss, Burlington Central
7 catches, 207 yards, 2 TDs; 8.5 tackles on defense
Mack Long, Lyons
3 TD catches, including game-winning score, and defensively had game-clinching interception
Offensive Line
Brady Williamson, Burlington Central
Stepped in at right tackle, allowed only one QB pressure in 52-21 win over Prairie Ridge
Joe Reiff, York
Led the OL that produced 380 yards of total offense including 166 rushing. Had 6 tackles and 5 QB hurries on defense.
Defensive Line
Ben Hultgren, Burlington Central
3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 52-21 win over Prairie Ridge
Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington
Tallied 1 1/2 TFLs plus 1 1/2 QB sacks as Wildcats held Coal City to 121 yards from scrimmage
Teigen Moreno, Dundee-Crown
Played both DL and OL, 2 TFL and 1 sack in 21-16 win over Hampshire
Linebacker
Troy Velez, Geneva
Helped make a crucial sack on final drive, plus had a two-yard rushing TD in 28-24 win over Wheaton North
Brady Kozlowski, Minooka
9 tackles, interception in 23-7 win over Plainfield North
McKade Naus, Burlington Central
7.5 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in 52-21 win over Prairie Ridge
Dom Vallone, Johnsburg
6 tackles and an interception in win over Plano
Defensive Back
Jayden Poplawski, Joliet Central
Two interceptions and a pass breakup
Eric Meltz, Peotone
Had 12 tackles in win over Streator.
Isaac Alexander, Montini
6 tackles, 2 pass breakups, tackle on goal line stand, offensively 4 carries, 44 yards, TD
Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg
5 tackles, 3 for loss, in win over Plano