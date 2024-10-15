Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2024 season

Geneva linebacker Troy Velez is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 7 (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 7 of the 2024 season is here.

After 4,701 people voted, tallying 7,716 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week.

Team of the Week MVP: Troy Velez, Linebacker, Geneva

Quarterback

Jackson Alcorn, Burlington Central

24-of-35 passing, 469 yards, 7 TDs (6 passing, 1 rushing)

Jahonise Reed, Willowbrook

13-for-19 passing, 169 yards, 3 TDs

Gino Ferrari, St. Bede

9-for-12 passing, 119 yards, 2 TDs, 1 rushing TD against Dwight

Running Back

Chase Rivera, Peotone

24 carries, school-record 300 yards, 4 TDs in win against Streator

Christian Smith, Joliet Central

107 rushing yards, 3 TDs, defensively had an interception and two pass breakups

Ryan Kettman, Wilmington

20 carries, 135 yards, 3 TDs in victory against Coal City

Receiver

Quintin Witt, Cary-Grove

20-yard TD catch with 1:22 left in comeback win over Huntley

Rocco Boss, Burlington Central

7 catches, 207 yards, 2 TDs; 8.5 tackles on defense

Mack Long, Lyons

3 TD catches, including game-winning score, and defensively had game-clinching interception

Offensive Line

Brady Williamson, Burlington Central

Stepped in at right tackle, allowed only one QB pressure in 52-21 win over Prairie Ridge

Joe Reiff, York

Led the OL that produced 380 yards of total offense including 166 rushing. Had 6 tackles and 5 QB hurries on defense.

Defensive Line

Ben Hultgren, Burlington Central

3 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery in 52-21 win over Prairie Ridge

Logan Van Duyne, Wilmington

Tallied 1 1/2 TFLs plus 1 1/2 QB sacks as Wildcats held Coal City to 121 yards from scrimmage

Teigen Moreno, Dundee-Crown

Played both DL and OL, 2 TFL and 1 sack in 21-16 win over Hampshire

Linebacker

Troy Velez, Geneva

Helped make a crucial sack on final drive, plus had a two-yard rushing TD in 28-24 win over Wheaton North

Brady Kozlowski, Minooka

9 tackles, interception in 23-7 win over Plainfield North

McKade Naus, Burlington Central

7.5 tackles, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery in 52-21 win over Prairie Ridge

Dom Vallone, Johnsburg

6 tackles and an interception in win over Plano

Defensive Back

Jayden Poplawski, Joliet Central

Two interceptions and a pass breakup

Eric Meltz, Peotone

Had 12 tackles in win over Streator.

Isaac Alexander, Montini

6 tackles, 2 pass breakups, tackle on goal line stand, offensively 4 carries, 44 yards, TD

Jacob Vetter, Johnsburg

5 tackles, 3 for loss, in win over Plano