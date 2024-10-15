Friday Night Drive Week 8 Power Rankings: A few stumbles for top rated teams

Lyons' Danny Carroll (7) runs the ball during the varsity football game between Downers Grove North and Lyons Township on Friday. Lyons toppled Downers Grove North and jumped to No. 8 in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings. (Tony Gadomski/Tony Gadomski for Shaw Local New)

Most of the teams in the Friday Night Drive Power Rankings adopted a policy of survive and advance during play in Week 7.

But in some cases, that plan didn’t work.

Losses were taken by a pair of top 10 teams, Downers Grove North and Fremd, while two other teams Cary-Grove and Geneva had to fend off substantial upset bids before finally locking up wins.

The poll had two new entrants. Palatine jumped into the poll at No. 19 after besting Fremd, while Brother Rice slotted in at No. 22.

Here are the complete Friday Night Drive Power Rankings: