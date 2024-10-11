Woodstock North football vs. Richmond-Burton score, news, our pick, live coverage

Woodstock North’s David Randecker is greeted in the end zone after a touchdown against Johnsburg in varsity football at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Woodstock North faces Richmond-Burton in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive editor Alex Kantecki will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Woodstock North vs. Richmond-Burton kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Richmond-Burton High School

Woodstock North-Richmond-Burton preview

About the Thunder: Woodstock North spoiled Harvard’s homecoming last week and is headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. The program has never had an undefeated regular season. A win will tie for the program record for wins, as the 2011 and 2012 squads also won seven games. … North’s prolific offense (43.5 points per game) didn’t slow down against Harvard, as it got rushing TDs of 3, 24, 4 and 9 yards from David Randecker in its 42-28 win. Randecker, who ran for 181 yards, has nine TDs in his last three games. QB Parker Halihan threw a 36-yard TD pass to TE George Kingos. Michael Pintor added a 65-yard TD run. Freshman kicker Brock Lamz went 6 for 6 in PAT attempts in his varsity debut.

About the Rockets: Richmond-Burton’s 49-14 win over visiting Sandwich on homecoming last week set up Friday’s first-place showdown in the KRC. Since a 1-2 start, which included losses to Quincy Notre Dame and Johnsburg by a combined 19 points, the Rockets have won three in a row. They have scored 143 points during the stretch. They rushed for almost 350 yards in handing Sandwich its first KRC loss. RB Hunter Carley ran for four TDs and 151 yards. Ray Hannemann completed 4 of 7 passes for 93 yards and two TDs – a 38-yarder to Oscar Bonilla and 18-yarder to Jace Nelson. Riley Shea had 79 rushing yards on 13 carries.

FND pick: Woodstock North

Postgame analysis:

