Woodstock football vs. Sandwich score, news, how to watch, our pick, live coverage

Woodstock faces Sandwich in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive correspondent Alex Mielcarz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

What to know

Woodstock vs. Sandwich kickoff: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Sandwich High School

Woodstock-Sandwich preview

About the Blue Streaks: Woodstock’s 26-10 home win against Plano snapped a two-game slide and was much welcomed considering the Blue Streaks have back-to-back road games to finish the regular season. A visit to Sandwich in Week 8 will be followed by a home game against Woodstock North. … Stewart Reuter ran for 106 yards, including a 26-yard TD run, against Plano. Charlie Walrod had a 60-yard TD run and an interception. Landon Stolz contributed a 56-yard TD run and fumble recovery. Sam Tafoya kicked field goals of 30 and 32 yards.

About the Indians: Sandwich fell from the unbeaten ranks in the KRC with its 49-14 loss at Richmond-Burton last week. Sandwich had won three straight.

FND pick: Sandwich

How to watch Woodstock vs. Sandwich football game livestream

The Woodstock vs. Sandwich game is available on the NFHS Network

Live updates