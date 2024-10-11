Wheaton North football vs. Geneva score, news, our pick, live coverage

Wheaton North faces Geneva in Week 7 of the 2024 IHSA football season. Friday Night Drive reporter Joel Boenitz will have live updates, scores and news from the game.

Wheaton North vs. Geneva kickoff: 7 p.m.

Where: Geneva High School

Wheaton North-Geneva preview

About the Vikings: Geneva has been rolling throughout 2024, and the Vikings showed it again with a 30-7 victory over Batavia for their first win in the rivalry since 2010. A lot of their success has been thanks to the play of quarterback Tony Chahino, who currently leads the conference with 1,412 passing yards and has thrown four or more touchdowns in all but one game this season, while only throwing one interception back in Week 2. While wide receiver and Georgia commit Talyn Taylor has been the main target for Chahino, wide receivers Finnegan Weppner, Bennett Konkey and running back Michael Rumoro have seen plenty of action, especially in last week’s win. Along with this, their defense stepped up in a big way against the Bulldogs, allowing only 213 yards of offense, including just 74 rushing yards. and seven points to a team averaging nearly 44 points and 386 yards per game heading into it.

About the Falcons: After picking up three come-from-behind wins in its first four games of the season, Wheaton North has hit a rough patch on offense over the past two games. The Falcons put up only six points over the last two games against Batavia and Wheaton Warrenville South in one of their lowest point stretches since only managing 10 points in their first two DuKane Conference games against St. Charles North and Lake Park in 2018. Despite this, the Falcons saw themselves in a similar situation a season ago and managed to pull off a fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Vikings 25-24 at home. It will be more difficult to achieve the feat this time, especially after losing some key contributors in that win to graduation.

FND Pick: Geneva

