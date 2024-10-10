Kane County Chronicle area preview capsules for Week 7 of the 2024 season

DuKane conference

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Bulldogs: After putting up dominant numbers on both sides of the ball in each of their first five games of the season, Batavia had a bit of a setback in Week 6. And it was against the one team the Bulldogs probably didn’t want it to happen against. Their seven points against Geneva is the first time they’ve been held to single digits since 2020, where they saw a similar 30-7 loss to Wheaton Warrenville South. The loss also saw the end of running back Nathan Whitwell’s 100+ yards rushing streak after being held under the century mark for the first time this season. Despite the setback, the Bulldogs’ numbers still look great on the season, averaging 358 yards a game while only giving up 183 per game. And with a team like East, which Batavia has beaten in each of the last four matchups, up next, the Bulldogs will be hoping to bounce back in a big way.

About the Saints: While the Bulldogs’ streak came to an end with their loss, St. Charles East saw its streak against its rivals continue with a 42-7 loss to St. Charles North in Week 6. The Saints were held to single-digit points for the first time this season against the North Stars, and struggled to find the end zone after getting close on multiple attempts. Part of the reason for the stagnant offense might have had to do with both quarterback JT Padron and wide receiver Sheko Gjokaj being out for the game. With Gjokaj returning from his suspension and Padron potentially returning from his knee injury, it could be a boost for the young Saints team as they continue their tough stretch to end the season.

FND Pick: Batavia

Wheaton North (3-3, 1-3) at Geneva (6-0, 4-0)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Vikings: Geneva has been rolling throughout 2024, and the Vikings showed it again with a 30-7 victory over Batavia for their first win in the rivalry since 2010. A lot of their success has been thanks to the play of quarterback Tony Chahino, who currently leads the conference with 1,412 passing yards and has thrown four or more touchdowns in all but one game this season, while only throwing one interception back in Week 2. While wide receiver and Georgia commit Talyn Taylor has been the main target for Chahino, wide receivers Finnegan Weppner, Bennett Konkey and running back Michael Rumoro have seen plenty of action, especially in last week’s win. Along with this, their defense stepped up in a big way against the Bulldogs, allowing only 213 yards of offense, including just 74 rushing yards. and seven points to a team averaging nearly 44 points and 386 yards per game heading into it.

About the Falcons: After picking up three come-from-behind wins in its first four games of the season, Wheaton North has hit a rough patch on offense over the past two games. The Falcons put up only six points over the last two games against Batavia and Wheaton Warrenville South in one of their lowest point stretches since only managing 10 points in their first two DuKane Conference games against St. Charles North and Lake Park in 2018. Despite this, the Falcons saw themselves in a similar situation a season ago and managed to pull off a fourth quarter comeback to defeat the Vikings 25-24 at home. It will be more difficult to achieve the feat this time, especially after losing some key contributors in that win to graduation.

FND Pick: Geneva

St. Charles North (5-1, 3-1) at Glenbard North (2-4, 0-4)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the North Stars: St. Charles North’s 42-7 victory last week over St. Charles East showed how locked in the North Stars have been after their Week 4 loss to Batavia. Four-year starter Ethan Plumb has been on a tear at quarterback, completing 72% of his passes and picking up nine touchdowns (7 passing, 2 rushing) over the last two games. He’s also been spreading out the ball over the past two games. While wide receiver Keaton Reinke has been a big-time target this season, Marmion transfer Braden Harms has been finding more receptions as of late, including on an 18-yard game-winning touchdown against WW South in Week 5. The North Stars’ defense also had some big stops last week, with linebacker Aidan McClure getting his third defensive touchdown of the season on a blocked punt, while also helping stop the Saints in the red zone on back-to-back possessions.

About the Panthers: After winning two straight to start of the season, Glenbard North has found itself on the losing end of each of its last four games, including a 29-21 loss to Lake Park last week. Despite that, the Panthers’ three touchdown effort led to the most points they’ve scored since Week 7 of 2022 when they put up 35 points against the Lancers. Running back Donato Gatses led the way on offense, accumulating 200 rushing yards on 35 carries last week.

FND Pick: St. Charles North

Fox Valley Conference

Burlington Central (4-2, 4-2) at Prairie Ridge (5-1, 5-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Rockets: Burlington Central had its four-game winning streak snapped against visiting Jacobs in Week 6. The Rockets will try again for their fifth win. They last made the playoffs in 2014. QB Jackson Alcorn, one of several three-year varsity starters for the Rockets, was 18-of-26 passing for 157 yards, two TDs and no interceptions against Jacobs. WR Caden West had eight receptions for 43 yards and a TD. WR Rocco Boss had five catches for 57 yards.

About the Wolves: Prairie Ridge won 21-6 at Dundee-Crown last week, scoring the game’s final 21 points. The Wolves, whose only loss was to Cary-Grove in Week 5, have not missed the postseason since 2012. ... Prairie Ridge’s 57 points allowed are tied with Cary-Grove for the fewest by any FVC team.

FND Pick: Prairie Ridge

-Alex Kantecki

Interstate 8

Kaneland (4-2, 1-2) at Rochelle (5-1, 2-1)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Knights: After averaging almost 32 points per game to start the year, Kaneland has scored 17 total points the past two weeks. That’s been against the stingy defenses of Sycamore (12.7 points per game) and Morris (24.7 points per game and 19.6 if you factor out a 58-52 loss to a Peoria team that’s been held under 46 points once). Of course, the Hubs are just as stingy, allowing an average of 18.3 points per game. Chase Kruckenberg and the offense will look to get things back on track. The senior quarterback has been intercepted four times in the last two weeks, his only picks of the year. He’s still completed almost 70% of his passes for 854 yards. Brady Brown (22-229-1) and Dylan Sanagustin (18-290-5) have been his top two targets. Coach Michael Thorgesen said he knew this part of the schedule was going to be a gauntlet, and he feels like the team played much better last week against Sycamore despite the score.

About the Hubs: They are coming off a huge 37-15 win against Morris last week. Not only did the win likely secure the Hubs their fourth straight playoff berth, but kept them alive for at least a share of the Interstate 8 title should Morris beat Sycamore in Week 8. But that’s going to require the Hubs to take care of business Friday. They amassed almost 400 yards on the ground to secure the win against Morris. Dylan Manning ran for 217 yards and four touchdowns for Rochelle in the win.

FND pick: Rochelle

-Eddie Carifio

CCL/ESCC crossover

IC Catholic (2-4) at Marmion (4-2)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

About the Cadets: Marmion put up a strong showing at home after allowing just 38 yards of offense after allowing an early score from Marian Catholic. The Cadets’ four wins under first-year coach Adam Guerra are already double last year’s total wins. Wide receiver Bryan Scales has been a huge asset for the Cadets, picking up seven of freshman quarterback Roy Magana’s eight passes for 163 yards in their Week 6 victory.

About the Knights: After two straight wins to start the season, IC Catholic has lost four in a row and will be looking to get a much-needed win to keep its playoff hopes alive. In their most recent game, the Knights pulled within a point of St. Francis, but couldn’t get the extra play needed in a 21-13 loss to their rivals. Junior running back/linebacker Foley Calcagno averages 10-plus tackles per game and also had a 4-yard score in their Week 6 loss.

FND Pick: IC Catholic

St. Francis (4-2) at Marian Catholic (2-4)

When: 7:30 p.m.

About St. Francis: St. Francis recovered from its 27-25 last-second loss to Providence with last weekend’s 21-13 victory over IC Catholic Prep, snapping a two-game losing streak. Sophomore tailback Tivias Caldwell rushed for 141 yards on 27 carries in the absence of injured senior starter Tyvonn Ransom. Junior quarterback Brady Palmer completed 17-of-26 passes for 264 yards and a pair of touchdowns — to Zach Washington (4 catches, 120 yards) and Gavin Mueller, while junior wideout Dario Milivojevic added six receptions for 96 yards. The Spartans will become playoff eligible with a victory.

About Marian Catholic: Marian slipped to 2-4 following last weekend’s 21-7 loss to Marmion. Junior running back Kyle Scott is the Spartans’ leading ball carrier, averaging 93 yards per game. Scott tallied the team’s lone touchdown against Marmion. Senior two-way player Tremayne Cheers had four catches and eight tackles last week, while 6-foot, 230-pound linebacker Ronnie Gordon recorded a team-high nine tackles. Gordon averages 11.3 tackles per contest. Senior defensive end Joaquin Mendez leads the team with five sacks.

FND pick: St. Francis

— Craig Breuske, Daily Herald

Chicagoland Christian

Aurora Christian (4-2, 2-2) at Marian Central (2-4, 2-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Eagles: After its loss to McNamara in Week 5, Aurora Christian bounced back with a statement 55-19 victory over Christ the King in Week 6. Quarterback Asa Johnson ended up throwing for three touchdowns in the contest, and looks to help the Eagles keep the ball rolling against a team they defeated 40-28 a season ago.

About the Hurricanes: After starting the season 0-2, Marian Central has been alternating between wins and losses over the past four weeks to start conference play. The Hurricanes first win of the season was a 14-6 victory in Week 3 over McNamara, a team that went on to beat the Eagles in Week 5.

FND Pick: Aurora Christian

Nonconference

Aurora Central Catholic (3-3) at Marquette (4-2)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

About the Chargers: Aurora Central Catholic is coming off of a hefty 48-12 victory over Wisconsin’s Neillsville/Granton in Week 6 for its second win in three games. Each of the Chargers’ last two wins have been in dominating fashion, outscoring opponents 108-19. However, their last two losses have been via shutout.

About the Crusaders: Marquette is entering its Week 7 matchup on a three-game winning streak, including a forfeit win from Walther Christian last week. The Crusaders are currently outscoring opponents 71-28 during their winning streak

FND Pick: Marquette